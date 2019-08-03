News More News
Video: DC Nick Holt talks defense after Practice No. 3

Tom Dienhart • GoldandBlack
@TomDienhart1
GoldandBlack.com, Associate Editor

Purdue defensive coordinator Nick Holt discussed what his defense needs to do to improve, as well as talking personnel that has caught his eye. And what does he think of the Western Kentucky grad transfer linebacker named Ben Holt?

