Video: DC Nick Holt talks defense after Practice No. 3
Purdue defensive coordinator Nick Holt discussed what his defense needs to do to improve, as well as talking personnel that has caught his eye. And what does he think of the Western Kentucky grad transfer linebacker named Ben Holt?
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2019. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.