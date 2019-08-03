Video: Ben Holt talks about his dad, role and fellow linebackers
The son of defensive coordinator Nick Holt, Ben Holt is expected to play a key role in 2019 for Purdue. He discusses his role and talks about his teammates, in addition to making the transition to "big-time" football. And does his dad still yell at him? What do you think?
