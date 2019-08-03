News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-03 13:38:41 -0500') }} football Edit

Video: Ben Holt talks about his dad, role and fellow linebackers

Tom Dienhart • GoldandBlack
@TomDienhart1
GoldandBlack.com, Associate Editor

The son of defensive coordinator Nick Holt, Ben Holt is expected to play a key role in 2019 for Purdue. He discusses his role and talks about his teammates, in addition to making the transition to "big-time" football. And does his dad still yell at him? What do you think?

Tmtn5yzfhinxngtmgicf
Uxaodh9vt09pfqozfm7z

Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?

Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook

More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast

Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2019. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}