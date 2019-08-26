The Big Ten West is filled with many teams that you could make a case for winning the division title. The balance is uncanny, which should make for a fun race.

GoldandBlack.com surveyed writers in each Big Ten West market. Twelve responded, with at least one response from each market. I was looking to get a pulse on not just who will win the division, but other subjects, too.

The envelope, please ...



Question 1: Who will win the Big Ten West?

Nebraska: 6 votes



Iowa: 5

Wisconsin: 1

THOUGHTS: Everyone may be getting on the Nebraska bandwagon too quickly. The program's last league title? It came in 1999. I still like Iowa to win the West, even with its tough schedule (at Iowa State, at Michigan, Penn State, at Northwestern, at Wisconsin, at Nebraska). The Cornhuskers get Ohio State, Iowa, Wisconsin and Northwestern in Lincoln.



Question 2: What is the best game involving Big Ten West teams?

Iowa at Nebraska: 6 votes



Iowa at Wisconsin: 2

Wisconsin at Nebraska: 2

Wisconsin at Minnesota: 1

Northwestern at Nebraska 1

THOUGHTS: Hard to argue against the Iowa visit to Nebraska on Black Friday (Nov. 29) as being the hottest ticket in the division. Could be a de facto West Division title game. Old guard (Kirk Ferentz) vs. new guard (Scott Frost). The Hawkeyes have won the last four meetings and five of the last six. For what it's worth, Nebraska and Wisconsin are involved in three of the five games voted on.



Question 3: Who is the best coach in the Big Ten West?

Pat Fitzgerald, Northwestern: 8 votes



Scott Frost, Nebraska: 2

Kirk Ferentz, Iowa: 1

Paul Chryst, Wisconsin: 1

THOUGHTS: No votes for Jeff Brohm, which is a bit surprising. Agree with the choice of Fitzgerald as king of the West coaches, especially coming off a Big Ten West championship. No coach gets less respect than Fitzgerald. Frost is a rising star. Ferentz is entering his 21st season in Iowa City.



Question 4: Which Big Ten West coach is on the hot seat?

Lovie Smith: 12 votes



THOUGHTS: Duh. Smith and his famous beard are 9-27 overall and 4-23 in the Big Ten in three dreary seasons in Champaign.



Question 5: Who is the best QB in the Big Ten West?

Adrian Martinez, Nebraska: 11 votes



Nate Stanley, Iowa: 1

THOUGHTS: Martinez is a good choice, but I thought Stanley would get more love. Didn't see a landslide win for the Husker QB. Martinez is big, physical, fast and a nice fit for Scott Frost's offense.



Question 6: Who is the best player in the Big Ten West?

Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin: 6 votes



Rondale Moore, Purdue: 3

A.J. Epenesa, Iowa: 3

THOUGHTS: Taylor is an obvious choice. He led the nation in rushing in 2018 (2,194) and is a legit Heisman contender who could rush for 2,000 yards again this season. Epenesa figures to be a first-round pick in 2020. Like Taylor, he is a junior who is likely in his last season. ESPN analyst Desmond Howard picked Moore to win the 2019 Heisman, so the Boilermaker sophomore has that going for him ... which is nice.



Question 7: Big Ten West program on the rise?

Nebraska: 7 votes



Purdue: 3

Minnesota: 2

THOUGHTS: This seems about right. Lots of mojo on all three of those campuses with the Frost-Brohm-Fleck troika. Which of those three wins the West first? Fascinating. The Cornhuskers are the darlings of the Big Ten West. Are they really the best team in the West, like so many think?



Question 8: Big Ten West program on the decline?

Illinois: 6 votes



Wisconsin: 5

Iowa: 1

THOUGHTS: Honestly, Illinois has been in decline for several years. (Ron Zook never looked so good, did he?) Wisconsin does appear to be losing its fastball coming off an 8-5 season. The last time the Badgers lost more than five games in a season? It was 2012, when Wisconsin went 8-6 under Bret Bielema. People have been trying to shovel dirt on Kirk Ferentz for years. I'm not buying it.

