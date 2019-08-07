Join us at GoldandBlack.com today at 1 p.m. ET for our weekly Purdue chat session for site members.

Today, it's all about GRIDIRON. We'll take your questions and comments on everything Purdue football--Big Ten and national stuff, too. Anything you might want to discuss.

You can post your questions and comments in advance, right here, or participate in the chat live at 1 p.m. ET.

