News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-07 07:50:51 -0500') }} football Edit

Join GoldandBlack.com today for its weekly chat session at 1 p.m. ET

Sylrwvcuzkzzdoo1swxx
Tom Dienhart • GoldandBlack
@TomDienhart1
GoldandBlack.com, Associate Editor

Join us at GoldandBlack.com today at 1 p.m. ET for our weekly Purdue chat session for site members.

Today, it's all about GRIDIRON. We'll take your questions and comments on everything Purdue football--Big Ten and national stuff, too. Anything you might want to discuss.

You can post your questions and comments in advance, right here, or participate in the chat live at 1 p.m. ET.

Odr3listqhkzimgqbhdl
Uxaodh9vt09pfqozfm7z

Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?

Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook

More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast

Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2019. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}