Quick notes from Jeff Brohm 11 a.m. ET press conference.

• On off-week work: Full pads every day. Lots of inside run. A lot of physical situations on both sides of the line. More guys have to be ready to play.

• On Jack Plummer: The game he played is great experience for him. Guys around him have to play well. While Elijah is our starter, you need more guys ready to compete. It is important to have two quarterbacks. There is some youth with great promise. Need more effort and fight.

• On where Purdue stacks up in West: Not where we need to be. There is parity. A lot of teams are winning. Minnesota beat us handily last year. Beat Wisconsin. Won bowl. 3-0 this year. This will be a tough contest for us.

• On Jackson Anthrop: Not all on the backs. Want him to get more touches. Gives great effort. Will play WR and RB.

• On Elijah Sindelar: Still doing what doctors say. Making progress. Thought he was making progress last week.

• On Matt McCann, Jared Sparks, David Bell: Will see how they do this week.



MORE TO COME ...