News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-25 14:03:27 -0500') }} football Edit

BO: Next men up for Purdue in recruiting, basketball recruiting and more

Eczdbnkdynxdjrzbsbxa
Last week, Purdue picked up four-star defensive lineman Greg Hudgins. Next up might be Rivals.com three-star Bryce Austin (pictured), but when? (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)
Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack
@brianneubert
GoldandBlack.com staff

BOILING OVER is the most popular feature GoldandBlack.com has, loaded with Purdue recruiting and team news and analysis.In this week's edition, we break down Purdue's next anticipated football comm...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}