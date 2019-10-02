Weekly Word: Basketball, 2021 now and California
Today, GoldandBlack.com continues a new weekly feature. We're calling it the Weekly Word.
Why? Because it has words, it's posted weekly and we're just that unimaginative. (Actual feedback from Week 1: Definitely like the content, but a new name would be useful.)
Anyway, here are some random thoughts for the week, most of which will be Purdue-related.
THE FUTURE, UNFORTUNATELY OR MAYBE OTHERWISE, IS NOW
For at least a few weeks, if not most of the rest of this season, Jack Plummer is Purdue's quarterback and David Bell its alpha wide receiver, on top of the many other freshmen bearing significant burdens for this Boilermaker team.
For the balance of 2019, Purdue rolls with its 2021 team.
Should be interesting, for sure, and the results that lie ahead — maybe not the wins and losses, per se, but all that goes into them — could shape this program moving forward.
