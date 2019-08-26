Youth will be served. That’s obvious to see upon a glance of 2019 two-deep depth chart issued by Purdue on Monday. Jeff Brohm’s team has 20 true or redshirt freshmen listed on the two-deeps as it heads to Nevada for the season-opener on Friday night. The offense has 11, the defense has seven and the special teams has two. Among those, Purdue has four true freshmen on offense, three on defense and two on special teams. The projected starters: Redshirt freshman Will Bramel at right offensive tackle.

Redshirt freshman Lawrence Johnson at defensive tackle. Redshirt freshman Amad Anderson, Jr. at receiver. True freshman George Karlaftis at defensive end. True freshman Jalen Graham at strong safety. True freshman Brooks Cormier at punter. “We have been trying to gain experience as fast as we can this fall camp,” said Brohm. “Hopefully we can go out there prepared and ready to take the field. That’s what we want to see on Friday night.” Brohm, like all coaches, wants his team to keep mistakes and errors to a minimum. That could be tough to do with a depth chart littered with youth. “I am sure we are gonna have a few more mistakes,” said Brohm. “That comes with the inexperience. It is our job to put pressure on them and get them ready to go. “I do think we have identified a lot of the mistakes we made last year as coaches and players that caused us to lose to a certain degree close games. I am hopeful we learned from that … “

Lorenzo Neal status

The news on senior defensive tackle Lorenzo Neal remains unchanged. “It’s still a work in progress,” said Brohm. “For me to gage exactly when what’s gonna happen, I’m not for sure. We are hopeful he can get back as soon as he can. We aren’t at that point yet.” Neal hurt his knee in the regular-season finale at Indiana in 2018 and had surgery. He hans’t suited up since. Brohm said earlier this month Neal would be back for the second game of the season … at the earliest. With Neal out, 6-3, 300-pound redshirt freshman Lawrence Johnson has moved into a first-team role alongside junior Anthony Watts.

"He has done a good job," said Brohm. "I think he has gotten better. He has gotten in better condition. He has dropped weight, he has gotten a lot of repetitions. I think he wants to play well and he loves football." Johnson is part of a Purdue d-line that has improved depth.

"I do think we have multiple guys on the defensive line who are gonna be able to rotate and compete," said Brohm. "It’s still an open competition. But Lawrence has definitely made some strides and we are looking forward to seeing how be competes on game day."

New and improved Sindelar?

In last year’s season opening loss vs. Northwestern, Elijah Sindelar tossed three first-half interceptions and was benched in favor of David Blough. Sindelar finished 18-of-30 passing for 196 yards with a touchdown and those three picks vs. the Wildcats. Sindelar played off the bench the next week in a home loss to Eastern Michigan … then was finished for the season with injury. Fast-forward a year later, what has Sindelar--who threw just 44 passes in 2018--improved at? “I think Elijah wants to be a great quarterback here at Purdue,” said Brohm. “As we all know the things to work on are interceptions, ball security, taking care of the football. I do think he has made strides in camp. And he understands he still has to make more. "I do think this past week has probably been his best week as far as not turning it over and making sure he really calms down and concentrates on throwing it to our team and buying time in the pocket, finding an outlet or maybe running occasionally and not chucking it up deep when things aren’t open. He has to go out and prove himself.”

Headed West ... a day early

Purdue will leave for Nevada two days before the Friday night game. Purdue typically leaves just a day before a game. But Brohm wants his team to adapt to the altitude (4,500 feet) in Reno, which also is three hours behind West Lafayette in the Pacific Time Zone. The game will kick off at 6:30 p.m. Reno time, 9:30 p.m. West Lafayette time. Daytime temps in Reno on Friday are expected to be in the 90s.

“That is the reason we are going out a day early … to get adjusted to the timing change and also get adjusted to the air and altitude,” said Brohm. “We hope to get that done when we are out there on Thursday. We will have a light practice. Whether there are heat adjustments, or altitude adjustments, or sleep adjustments, we want to make sure we are fully prepared.”

PURDUE'S WEEK 1 DEPTH CHART