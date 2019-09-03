News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-03 18:49:20 -0500') }} football Edit

Video: Hopkins, Sindelar and Horvath talk Vanderbilt and more

Tom Dienhart • GoldandBlack
@TomDienhart1
GoldandBlack.com, Associate Editor

Purdue TE Brycen Hopkins, QB Elijah Sindelar and RB Zander Horvath discuss upcoming foe Vanderbilt and more after Tuesday's practice.

{{ article.author_name }}