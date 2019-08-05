More: GoldandBlack.com training camp coverage Purdue wants — probably needs — to see an improved-with-experience and, more importantly, more mature defense in 2019, however you want to define "mature." While a slew of players can fit into that need for growth, perhaps none put a face on it more than Cornel Jones, the junior linebacker coming off a season of highs and lows, flashes of brilliance coupled with "dumb mistakes," as he called them. His aim now: Maturity.

"They told me last year I had a lot of potential," Jones said, "and this year I can show more of that. The maturity can play a huge part."

By most measures, Jones' first season as a starter was a very good one, highlighted by him recording a team-best 12-and-a-half tackles for loss out of his 69 stops, good for fifth-most on the team, despite the fact he played only sparingly in the bowl game due to injury that kept him out of the majority of Purdue's pre-game practice work. Jones started the season strong particularly strong, and when the Boilermakers scored what might have been the signature win of the entire college football season, he played 99 of 101 defensive snaps against Ohio State. But untimely penalties not only cost Purdue yards last season, but almost certainly wins, and those were the "dumb mistakes" Jones speaks of now. On Sept. 8, Jones' third-down sack against Eastern Michigan — his fourth of the game — seemed to seal a too-close-for-comfort win for Purdue in Ross-Ade Stadium. Instead, he drew a personal foul that bailed the Eagles out of fourth-and-forever and gave them a chance to shock the hosts, which they did, the low point of the Boilermakers' 0-3 start to the season. Jones' penalty vs. Eastern Michigan was one of several for Purdue that contributed to its slow start. He certainly wasn't the only guilty party, but for the then-sophomore, it then proved a difficult habit to kick, because he was penalty-plagued throughout the season. "How do you work on maturity?" Jones said when asked that very question. "I'm talking to Coach (Nick) Holt a lot and he told me sometimes being a young guy in certain situations you've got to turn the other cheek and just play the game between the lines, simple as that."

Cornel Jones (46) started a dozen games for Purdue last season, but is now competing with newcomer Ben Holt to keep that job. (GoldandBlack.com)