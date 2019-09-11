MORE: Purdue loses Bailey for season | Podcast on Markus Bailey injury

Derrick Barnes was right by Markus Bailey when he hurt his knee at practice on Tuesday.

“I was really right in front of him,” said Barnes. "When he dropped, I was looking up, he made the play. We went no pads for a reason (at Tuesday's practice). We weren't expecting anything to happen like that.

"You know Markus, he was giving great effort, came down, I saw him fall to the ground. I thought it was one of those things were somebody hit his knee. … When he grabbed his knee, he said 'It’s over.' "

Bailey was hurt in a non-contract drill. Jeff Brohm announced today that the fifth-year senior linebacker will miss the remainder of the season. How will not having the co-captain and leader impact the defense?

“We all know what kind of a player Markus was,” said junior defensive back Simeon Smiley. "He played really fast, usually the first one to the ball. A lot of us, including myself, are gonna have to try to take that role. Someone may miss a tackle, now we have to be there.”

Bailey was primed for a big season. He was No. 2 on the team in tackles this season with 14, showing playmaking ability after undergoing hip surgery in the offseason that caused him to miss spring drills. He appeared in three games in 2015 before a knee injury ended his season. Now, this: another knee injury.

“I talked to him earlier in the day,” said Smiley. "He seems like he's handling it well, at least from the outside. But on the inside, it's probably eating him up.”

Barnes, a junior, still can’t believe it.

"I was hoping I didn't get that text early on about his knee,” said Barnes. “It's one of those things as a defense we have to pick up the pace now. I know Markus is a big impact on our team. He's getting ready for the NFL and I hope the best for him and pray for him every night. Hopefully, as a defense, we still can do some things on the field.”

Where do things have to pick up?

"I'd say all around," said Barnes. "I wouldn’t say there is a specific spot. I know the linebackers are kind of down in depth right now. He’s the quarterback of the defense. The defensive line has to step up more in terms of knowing where to go … "

Could Barnes move back to linebacker? That's the spot he played before moving to “Leo” prior to last year's Music City Bowl.

“No, not to that point yet,” said Barnes. “But, I’m always on alert. I still study the playbook as far as linebacker. If you know what everyone is doing on defense, it kind of helps you as a player. If it was to happen, I guess I'd have to step up and take that role.”

Brohm said today junior Cornel Jones will fill Bailey's spot, starting alongside Ben Holt. Sophomore Jaylan Alexander also will play more.