From elation to deflation. There really is no more apt way to describe the 2018 season for Elijah Sindelar.
This was his team, having beaten out David Blough for the starting job in a highly publicized training camp battle. But soon thereafter, everything went sideways on Sindelar.
First, he got pulled from the season-opener vs. Northwestern after tossing three first-half interceptions in a 31-27 loss. Then, he suffered what proved to be a season-ending injury preparing to play Missouri in the third week of the season.
“I wasn’t surprised (I was pulled vs. Northwestern),” said Sindelar. “Coach (Jeff) Brohm expects performance. If you aren’t performing well, he will pull you. We know that going into every practice and game. Interceptions happen and you get pulled.”
The injury, obviously, was a surprise.
