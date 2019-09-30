Here's an early look at Purdue's fifth opponent in 2019, the Penn State Nittany Lions

Date/time: Saturday, Oct. 5, Noon. ET Location: Beaver Stadum Surface: Natural Grass Capacity: 106,572 (Ticket Info) Schedule/records: Penn State 4-0 overall, 1-0 Big Ten, 2019, 9-4 in 2018 (6-3 in Big Ten); Purdue 1-3, 0-1 in 2019, 6-7 in 2018. Series notes: Penn State leads the series 14-3-1, including a 7-1 record against Purdue in Beaver Stadium since the Lions joined the Big Ten 26 years ago. The two teams haven't played in Happy Valley since Penn State throttled Purdue 45-21 in 2013. The last meeting was also lopsided, as the Lions used a big second half to defeat the Boilermakers 62-24 on Oct. 29, 2016 in Ross-Ade Stadium with Gerad Parker serving as Purdue's interim coach. This will be the highest ranked PSU team Purdue has faced since the Lions were ranked No. 6 prior to a 20-6 win over the Boilermakers in 2008 at Ross-Ade. TV: ESPN Early line: Penn State -23.5

Penn State has a lot of momentum after blanking previously ranked Maryland on the road, 59-0.

Penn State embarrassed Maryland in its last outing, Sophomore quarterback Sean Clifford threw for 398 yards in two-plus quarters, and six Nittany Lion ball carriers combined for 198 yards on the ground. Meanwhile, the Penn State defense got its first shutout since a 56-0 romp over Georgia State in September 2017. “I thought it was one of the more complete games that we’ve played in our six years,” coach James Franklin said, referring to his staff’s tenure at Penn State. “Really, in all three phases, we played at a high level."

Penn State's defense is one of the nation's best, especially against the run

After the blanking of Maryland, the Nittany Lions improved to a scoring average of just 7.5 points per game this season, just one-half point per contest behind the nation's leader Wisconsin. Coincidentally, four Big Ten teams occupy the top four spots in the nation is average points allowed as Iowa is third (8.5) and Ohio State fourth (8.6).

The Nittany Lions also improved upon their 70.7 rushing yards per game average coming into the contest. Allowing just 60 yards on the ground Friday night, that average will lower to 68.0 through the first third of the season.

Penn State's passing game is efficient, but can make the big play

Clifford has tossed nine TD passes this season and has thrown only one pick. He is second to Minnesota's Tanner Morgan in yards per attempt (12.1). Sophomore receiver KJ Hamler is second in the Big Ten in yards per reception averaging 22.1 yards and sixth overall in receiving yards. He has Rondale Moore qualities to make people miss in space. The Lions ground game is a bit by committee, but the Lions rank sixth in the conference in rushing. Journey Brown, Clifford and Devyn Ford are all averaging over 40 yards per game, and 7.5, 5.2 and 8.4 yards per carry, respectively. In all, Penn State is averaging a paltry 50 points a game, helped by the fact that it is 19 of 19 in red zone scores.

Penn State's road to Indy is a tough one

With the rest of Penn State's October schedule consisting of games at Iowa, vs. Michigan and at Michigan State, is there any chance the Lions will look past Purdue? Penn State is looking like a serious contender based on last week's results, but must survive the October gauntlet and then a Nov. 9 trip to Minnesota before going to to Columbus on Nov. 23.

Brohm on Penn State