Twin City Superstore video: Jeff Brohm talks injuries, defense, Penn State
MORE: Opponent View: Penn State | Coach's corner: Cerebral Plummer takes over team with growing confidence | Twin City Superstore Video: co-OC/QB coach Brian Brohm talks Jack Plummer | Number Crunching: Week 4 | GoldandBlack.com Roundtable: Expectations now | Data Driven: A look at Penn State | Deep Dive
The Boilermaker boss offers updates on his team one last time before Saturday's game at Penn State
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2019. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.