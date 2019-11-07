Ready or not: It's Aidan O'Connell's time
Purdue's quarterback situation has gone from ridiculous to absurd, as the Boilermakers are primed to start a walk-on signal-caller this Saturday at Northwestern.
"You know what, I don’t know if we’ve experienced kind of what we’ve experienced this year before at this position," said Jeff Brohm after practice on Thursday. "But you know what, these things happen. That’s why you have to get everybody ready to play and hope that when their turn comes, they take advantage of it."
The next man up? Sophomore Aidan O’Connell, who will be the Boilermakers’ third starting signal-caller this season. And he’s believed to be the first walk-on to start at quarterback … ever for Purdue.
O’Connell has shown promise. After taking over for an injured Jack Plummer in the fourth quarter last week vs. Nebraska, O’Connell led the Boilermakers on a game-winning touchdown drive. He has completed 15-of-22 passes (68.2 percent) on the season for 133 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions.
"I thought Aidan had a great week of practice," said Brohm. "He understands that it’s his turn. You know what, he works hard, he gives great effort. He studies. I think he'll come prepared and ready to go and looking forward to him hopefully playing well."
Purdue (3-6 overall; 2-4 Big Ten) plays at Northwestern (1-7 overall, 0-6 Big Ten) at noon ET on Saturday. The Wildcats have lost six in a row and already are out of contention for a bowl bid just one season after they won the Big Ten West. The NU offense has been abysmal, ranking last in the nation in scoring with a 9.8-point average.
Purdue must beat Northwestern, and then win at Wisconsin and vs. Indiana to reach the six victories needed for bowl eligibility.
Plummer ready for spring ball?
Aidan O'Connell is getting the nod after Jack Plummer got hurt late in last week’s home win vs. Nebraska, suffering a broken right ankle at the end of a scramble. The redshirt freshman underwent surgery this week after starting the last five games and six overall.
"He had a broken ankle," said Jeff Brohm. "Had just a tad bit more damage, but it wasn’t as severe as David Blough (vs. Illinois in 2017) or something like that. So, they just went in and put some plates in there and made sure it was stable.
"I don’t think it’s an extremely long recovery. But it’ll still take adequate time. I’m not sure what the timetable is. But I would hope that he would be ready to do things by spring ball or at least a good majority of it."
Plummer had begun to emerge in recent weeks since assuming command from Elijah Sindelar, who broke his left clavicle on the same play that Moore was injured vs. Minnesota. Last month, the Boilermaker depth chart took another hit when sophomore Nick Sipe retired from football because of back issues.
Contingency plans
What happens if Aidan O'Connell gets hurt? The No. 2 quarterback is true freshman Paul Piferi, who before this week was the scout team quarterback. Brohm and Co., are getting him up to speed ... quickly.
"He has gotten a good deal and mix of it here and there," said Jeff Brohm. "I think he has a decent understanding of what we’re doing. He’ll be able to do different things when he is in there that we’ll have to take advantage of and understand what he truly knows and he’ll have to be a little more vanilla. But he's a big, strong kid and if he has to go in the game or needs to go in the game, I hope he plays hard and runs hard."
Brohm also has developed what he called an "emergency plan" that could feature a player like Jalen Graham or Cam Allen at quarterback. Each was a prolific quarterback in high school last season.
"We will have a small emergency package ready to go just in case some more bad things happen to us," he said. "If that’s the case, yes, we have to have that ready."
Injuries and a Rondale update
It looks like Purdue will play another game without sophomore star wideout Rondale Moore.
"Rondale, not optimistic about his return or (DT) Lorenzo Neal’s return yet," said Jeff Brohm.
Moore hurt his left hamstring on September 28 vs. Minnesota on the same play Elijah Sindelar got injured. This would be the sixth game in a row Moore would miss.
The Boilermaker boss offered updates on other injured players.
"(LB) Kieren Douglas probable out," said Brohm. "(LB) Semsi (Fakasiieiki) game-time (decision). Hasn’t practiced all week. (DT) Giovanni (Reviere), same thing. We’ll see if he can go."
(LB) Elijah Ball, (WR) Jared Sparks and (LB) Cornel Jones are out. (CB) Cory Trice, (WR) David Bell, (WR) Jackson Anthrop will be game-time decisions.
