Purdue's quarterback situation has gone from ridiculous to absurd, as the Boilermakers are primed to start a walk-on signal-caller this Saturday at Northwestern.

"You know what, I don’t know if we’ve experienced kind of what we’ve experienced this year before at this position," said Jeff Brohm after practice on Thursday. "But you know what, these things happen. That’s why you have to get everybody ready to play and hope that when their turn comes, they take advantage of it."

The next man up? Sophomore Aidan O’Connell, who will be the Boilermakers’ third starting signal-caller this season. And he’s believed to be the first walk-on to start at quarterback … ever for Purdue.

O’Connell has shown promise. After taking over for an injured Jack Plummer in the fourth quarter last week vs. Nebraska, O’Connell led the Boilermakers on a game-winning touchdown drive. He has completed 15-of-22 passes (68.2 percent) on the season for 133 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions.

"I thought Aidan had a great week of practice," said Brohm. "He understands that it’s his turn. You know what, he works hard, he gives great effort. He studies. I think he'll come prepared and ready to go and looking forward to him hopefully playing well."

Purdue (3-6 overall; 2-4 Big Ten) plays at Northwestern (1-7 overall, 0-6 Big Ten) at noon ET on Saturday. The Wildcats have lost six in a row and already are out of contention for a bowl bid just one season after they won the Big Ten West. The NU offense has been abysmal, ranking last in the nation in scoring with a 9.8-point average.

Purdue must beat Northwestern, and then win at Wisconsin and vs. Indiana to reach the six victories needed for bowl eligibility.