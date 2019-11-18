Jeff Brohm discussed a number of topics at his Monday press conference. Brohm on ...

• Status of Rondale Moore and Lorenzo Neal: Hopeful both of those guys can get back. Each needs to practice.

• Challenges of season: Stresses importance of developing all of your players in the offseason because you never know who you will need.

• Wisconsin defense: Has been hurt when you can spread them out and have a running QB.

• More freshmen playing: Cam Craig next up on offense. Think he is ready to play. Hewitt can play some. Both TEs if we need them. On defense, those who haven't played still aren't ready.

• Freshmen who haven't played yet: Not playing now, you need to play better.

• Injuries: Doesn't expect Beach and Sindelar back. Jalen Graham and Cory Trice feeling better. Semisi Fakasiiekiki, too.

• NCAA name/imagine/likeness legislation: For what is good for players.

