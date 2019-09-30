Quick notes from Monday press conference.



Jeff Brohm on ...

• Brohm on status of Sindelar and Moore: Sindealr has sugery at moment on broken clavicle. Moore is out. Neal out. Fuller out. Worship out.

• Brohm on Higgins: "Plays hard. Has experience. A very good leader. Wanna find ways to get him on field.

• Brohm on if Sindelar out for year: Hard to tell if Sindelar will be out for the year. Will also know more on Moore's long-term status later.

• Brohm on defense scheme adjustment: All things need to improve. Need to be sound on what we are doing. Way too many open guys running around the field all day long.

• Brohm on Neal long-term status: Just gonna be out this week. That's all I'm at liberty to say.

• Brohm on Plummer: He is very intelligent and picks things up quickly. He just has to work on getting experience, driving the football and throwing it with conviction. We have to get better around him. We have to get better at knocking people back.

• Brohm on Bell: He has some great playmaking skills. He will be tested this week. As for his future, he can be outstanding.

• Brohm on Anthrop: He will be playing more. TJ Sheffield will be in the mix now to spell him (Anthrop).

• Brohm on playbook adjustments w/o Sindelar: Always tweaking going on. Jack doesn't have the arm of Elijah. Important to try to establish the run. Still a work in progress. Game is won in the trenches.

• Brohm says Cam Craig is true freshman o-lineman who is farthest along. He is No. 2 RT. That was Marc Roland.

