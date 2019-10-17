News More News
}
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-17 17:05:57 -0500') }} football Edit

Twin City Superstore Video: Jeff Brohm talks injuries, Iowa and more

Tom Dienhart • GoldandBlack
@TomDienhart1
GoldandBlack.com, Associate Editor

MORE: First look: Iowa | Gold and Black Radio podcast: Iowa | Plummer, Bell honored by Big Ten | Brohm Monday presser: Iowa talk and Rondale Moore update | Roundtable: The Maryland win | Data Driven: Iowa | Coach's Corner: Former Hoosier at center of reshuffled o-line | Number Crunching: Week 8 | Opponent View: Iowa | Brohm radio show updates | Weekly Word | Coach's Corner: Brohm knows offense. And defense, too | Deep Dive

The Boilermaker boss offers one last update on his squad Thursday after practice before the Iowa game.

Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?

Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook

More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast

Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2019. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}