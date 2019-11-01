“That's something that has to be worked at, and yes, a few veterans we have, a lot of them are not out there,” said Jeff Brohm earlier this week. “There's a lot of new faces. When you're new and you're young, you don't want that talk too much or speak out of turn. I'm sure that's what's going on right now. I understand that.”

Sindelar, Bailey and Neal aren’t the only missing Boilermakers. Receiver Rondale Moore, linebacker Cornel Jones, center Viktor Beach, guard Matt McCann, receiver Jared Sparks and running backs Tario Fuller and Richie Worship are other key players who are out or who have missed time this season. And that has created a leadership void.

“I don’t know that I’ve been around a team this young,” said Barclay. “Again, there’s no substitute for experience. Because it gives the test first and asks the questions later. You have to be prepared. And I think our young guys are doing a great job of preparing themselves. But there’s nothing like playing on Saturday. The game speed, the game tempo. Seeing the blitzes full-speed. Seeing the coverages rolling full-speed. Having the pass rush coming at us full-speed.”

No one envisioned Purdue being 2-6 overall and 1-4 in the Big Ten as October turns into November. Injuries have proven to be ruinous, as many young players have been thrust into big roles. Exasperating matters: Leadership has been an issue. How could it not be? Senior captains Elijah Sindelar, Markus Bailey and Lorenzo Neal all are out with injury. Sindelar has played in three games; Bailey two. Neal hasn’t suited up.

“You can’t manufacture (leadership). It has to happen organically,” said Barclay. “I think that that’s continuing to happen. I don’t know that that’s established yet. We got a young team. And we’re taking our lumps because we’re learning on the fly. Like I tell those guys, I know it’s a difficult season, but like one of my favorite rappers says, “there’s beauty in the struggle.” And sometimes, when you’re in the struggle, you see things that you may miss when you’re having success.”

Injuries and youth have been big factors in Purdue's struggles in 2019. Another often overlooked issue: The shifting leadership roles among the players.

That’s how Purdue running back coach Chris Barclay put it this week after a practice, trying to sum up how this oh-so-trying 2019 season has gone. Barclay sees first-hand the beauty of the struggle each day as the Boilermakers try to climb out of a 2-6 hole with Nebraska (4-4 overall; 2-3 Big Ten) visiting Saturday.

True freshman defensive end George Karlaftis is one of those new, young guys. But he is starting to speak up.

"I think people look up to me to a certain degree," said Karlaftis, "just because I am out there, I'm playing a lot, make some plays ... I think I have more of a voice in the locker room and I'm trying to be more of a leader going into these next four games and beyond that."



How “new and young” has Purdue been this season? The program has seen 30 true or redshirt freshmen play in 2019. Among those, 13 have started. And many have excelled. True or redshirt freshmen lead or share the lead in several categories. True freshman King Doerue paces the club in rushing, while fellow true freshman David Bell tops the receiving charts. Redshirt freshman Jack Plummer is the leading passer. On defense, Karlaftis leads in sacks and TFLs, while redshirt freshman corner Cory Trice is No. 1 in interceptions.

On and on it has gone, as youth has been served a heaping helping of playing time. But that youth really isn’t equipped to lead. The precocious youngsters could use some senior leaders, especially when things start getting tough on game days.

“I do think it’s difficult to lead when you’re not out here, when you’re not in the battle with the guys,” said Barclay. “For a guy like Markus Bailey, he’s a captain. He’s not out here. His presence is missed. His voice is missed. We kinda need that … everyone calm down. There is a calming voice and an experienced guy that’s just not here right now. Lorenzo Neal, another one. A captain. Obviously Elijah Sindelar. Consequently, the young guys do have to step up. Someone’s gotta be voice. I think that’s starting to happen.”

Bell has tried.

“We have some older guys who talk, like Jackson (Anthrop), (Navon) Mosley, Derrick Barnes, all those guys,” said Bell. “People like me, George and King are out there and producing, we can be vocal leaders because people might listen to us even though we are young freshmen. We are playing and being productive.

“I’m still laid back. Even when I was in high school, I was the best player on my high school team, but I still led by example. In high school, when it was time for me to talk, my teammates tended to listen. I think if I speak now, they’d probably listen to me.”

No doubt, Bell sets a good example through his actions. That’s an example Brohm thinks others can respond to. Actions often is more powerful than words.

“I think it's good to lead by example and showcase how hard you practice and play and how willing are you to stick to it when things aren't going perfect,” said Brohm. “I think that's what we have now. I don't know if leaders have emerged. On offense, Grant Hermanns has been somebody that's been a steady player for us and is a junior, has one more year, and I think he's improved and gotten better. He's our most vocal one there on the offensive side of the ball.

“You know, on the defense, you know, it's a mixture of guys. I think Ben Holt and Derrick Barnes and George has done it by his play on the field. Mosley at times can provide a spark on the back end. You know, that's an area we've got to just keep working at, but as they play more and gain experience, I think we'll get better at that.”

A lot of times, younger players are hesitant to speak up. They are still searching for their place on the team. They don’t want to step on the toes of older teammates. They often are scared or reticent to come out of their shell.

“You really have to hone in on the details,” said Barclay. “As coaches, we’re trying to do that. As players, they’re trying to do that. And we’ll get it right. They believe in us. We believe in them. You can’t accelerate growth. They’re not Chia Pets. We wish we could just pour rain and water on them … act like juniors now. Every experience is a new experience. We just have to be patient and continue to coach them up.”

Karlaftis is doing his part.



"The veterans that are hurt, they're around," said Karlaftis. "They are kind of vocal. They do as much as they can, but they're not on the field. So that effects it. But guys like Navon or Watts or Ben Holt, they've stepped up a lot so that helps ease a little bit off my back, that vocal leadership because I am not too much of a vocal guy. I always try to lead by example."

