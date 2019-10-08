Here is our eclectic look at some of the numbers surrounding Purdue football for this week:

55 for 44

Ben Holt's 55 total tackles through five games are the most by a Purdue player through five games since at least 2000 and the eighth most of any player in the nation (second Big Ten) through five games this year.

5

Times a Big Ten team has rushed for -19 yards, Purdue's total versus Penn State, or fewer dating back to 2000. It is the first time since 2000 it has happened to Purdue. It has happened twice to Michigan (vs. MSU and Nebraska in 2013) once to Wisconsin (2015 vs. Northwestern) and once to Michigan State (2011 vs. Alabama). Not surprisingly, none of the teams won their respective games.

4

Big Ten schools the Boilermakers have faced 10 or more times on Homecoming. Purdue has faced Wisconsin (21), Illinois (19), Iowa (15) and Northwestern (14) since it started the tradition in 1921.

3

Penn State becomes just the third Big Ten team since 2000 to have 10 sacks in a game, the number it had against Purdue. Ohio State did it the other two times (2005 vs. MSU and 2007 vs. Wisconsin). It is the first time in Purdue history (that we could find) that the Boilermakers sustained 10 sacks in a game.

65 below zero

Jack Plummer sustained -65 yards in rushing, which is the second highest (or should we say lowest) in Purdue history. Only Eric Hunter, who was sacked nine times in a home loss to Iowa in 1989, had more negative yards (-75). Plummer's total was the most since another freshman quarterback Danny Etling had -55 yards having been sacked seven times in a 2013 home loss to Nebraska. Purdue's 104 yards in total offense is the lowest since it has endured since 2000 and equaling the school's total in that 24-0 loss against the Hawkeyes on the cold November day in Ross-Ade in '89.

12

Only the second time since 2000 that Purdue has punted 12 or more times in a game. The only other time was 2007 vs. Ohio State, a 23-7 home loss. Only 11 Big Ten teams in that span have punted 12-plus times in a game. Ten of those games were lost (average margin of loss - 28.4 points). The only ever win? 2017, when Rutgers punted 12 times and defeated... Purdue, 14-12.

51.4

Purdue's average rushing yards per game through five games. It is the lowest average through five games of any Big Ten team dating back to 2000 and the lowest by any Power 5 school since 2014.

6-4-1

Purdue's record against conference foes making their first appearance in Ross-Ade Stadium as will be the case with Maryland this week. The Boilermakers are hoping to snap their three-game skid under said conditions, having lost to Nebraska (2013), Penn State (1995) and Michigan State (1952).

10/10/20

The date of Rutgers maiden voyage to Ross-Ade.

3