Week 2: Sept. 12-16

San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert (31) takes the short pass in for the touchdown against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium.

Drew Brees: The Saints' quarterback went down with a thumb injury early in the game versus the Rams. After examinations, it was concluded that ligaments in his hand were also torn, and that he will need surgery. Brees is expected to miss at least six weeks.

Ricardo Allen: The Falcons' free safety recorded four solo tackles in a 24-20 victory against the Eagles. In the final seconds of the first half, Allen had a touchdown saving hit on Eagles' wide receiver Nelson Agholor. This week the Falcons go on the road to face the Colts at 1 p.m. ET.

Raheem Mostert: The 49ers' running back had an outstanding performance in a 41-17 win over the Bengals. Mostert carried the ball 13 times for 83 yards and caught three passes for 68 yards, including a 39 yard touchdown reception. He is expected to carry a large load again in this Sunday's matchup with the Steelers at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Ryan Kerrigan: The Muncie native and Redskins' defensive end had two tackles including a sack in a 31-21 loss to the Cowboys. The Redskins host the Bears on Monday night at 8:15 p.m. ET.

Ja'Whaun Bentley: The Patriots' linebacker had two solo tackles in a 43-0 victory over the Dolphins. This Sunday, the Patriots will face the Jets at 1 p.m. ET.

Anthony Brown: The Cowboys' cornerback totaled two solo tackles and had a pass deflection in a win versus the Redskins. Dallas will host the Dolphins this week at 1 p.m. ET.

Week 1: Sept. 5-9

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) throws against the Houston Texans during the second quarter at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Drew Brees: The New Orleans Saints' quarterback shined on Monday night in a heart stopping 30-28 win versus the Houston Texans. Deshaun Watson led the Texans to a two- play, 75-yard drive ending in a touchdown to take a 28-27 lead with 37 seconds remaining. With the raucous New Orleans crowd behind him, Brees answered with an outstanding drive of his own, taking the Saints all the way to the 41-yard line with two seconds remaining. From there, New Orleans' kicker Will Lutz nailed a game-winning 58-yard field goal as time expired. Brees completed 32-of-43 passes for 370 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. The Saints travel to Los Angeles to play the Rams next Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Ricardo Allen: Before the Falcons' week one matchup with the Minnesota Vikings, Allen was named one of Atlanta's four captains, along with Matt Ryan, Julio Jones, and Alex Mack. Allen returned to the starting lineup at the free safety position after last year's season ending achilles injury. He recorded three solo tackles in a 12-28 loss to the Vikings. Next Sunday, the Falcons will host the Philadelphia Eagles at 8:20 p.m. ET.

Ja'Whaun Bentley: The second-year Patriots' linebacker saw action in their 33-3 week one domination of the Pittsburgh Steelers. Bentley had two solo one assisted tackle. The Patriots travel to Miami to face the Dolphins in Week 2 at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Raheem Mostert: The 49ers' running back carried the ball nine times for 40 yards in a 31-17 win over Tampa Bay. The biggest story for Mostert is that his production will increase substantially next week due to the ankle injury of fellow running back and former Indiana Hoosier, Tevin Coleman. The 49ers' week two matchup is at Cincinnati at 1 p.m. ET.

Kawann Short: The Carolina Panthers' defensive tackle recorded three solo tackles in a 27-30 loss against the Los Angelas Rams. The Panthers host Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday at 8:20 p.m. ET.