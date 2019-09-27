More: Purdue 2020 offers | Purdue 2020 commitments

Though its 2020 class would appear pretty close to full, Purdue does seem to be recruiting pass-rushers and defensive ends as if it has space for one, and to that end, Sean Martin's official visit to West Lafayette this weekend is a significant one.

The Rivals.com three-star prospect from Bluefield, W.V., has been one of Purdue's edge-rusher priorities from the very outset of the process and remains so now that he's backed out of an early commitment to North Carolina.