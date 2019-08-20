More: GoldandBlack.com training camp coverage

Purdue has its share of concerns with the start of the 2019 season around the corner on August 30 at Nevada. One of those isn’t the tight end spot. In fact, it looks to be one of the more promising position groups on the roster.

The unit is led by senior Brycen Hopkins. And junior Darius Pittman adds more experience, while redshirt freshman Payne Durham looks poised to impact this fall.

“I have been pleased with them,” said tight ends coach Ryan Wallace. “Darius and Brycen have some experience. Payne has proven in the spring he’ll be a good player and he has done that through the fall. We have a nucleus of three guys who know what’s going on.”

Make no mistake about it: Hopkins is the bellwether. The Mackey Award nominee is coming off a season in which he caught a career-high 34 passes for 583 yards and two scores. The 6-5, 245-pound Hopkins enters 2019 with 69 career receptions for 1,115 yards (16.2 ypc) and nine touchdowns. With Cole Herdman gone, Hopkins is the clear-cut No. 1 option at tight end. He also has been voted one of six team captains.

“To me, he is a different type of person,” said Wallace, who is in his first season as tight ends coach after serving as offensive/special teams quality control coach the last two seasons. “Cole was kind of the bell cow of the group, kind of the leader last year. (Brycen and I) talked this offseason and said: ‘Hey, it’s your group. The young guys need leadership.’ And Bryc has done a good job of that.”

The "young guys" Wallace speaks about are true freshmen Garrett Miller and Kyle Bilodeau, who each has impressed this month. Both young tight ends have the requisite size, as Miller is 6-5, 250, and Bilodeau is 6-5, 245. And both also have shown nice hands.

“I kinda put the freshmen under (Brycen’s) wing because there are times we can’t be out here with him,” said Wallace. “We make Brycen teach these guys what to do technique-wise. And that helped develop his leadership. He isn’t the most vocal guy, but he practices his butt off out here every day and the guys see that. You can lead by example, and he has done a great job of it.”

Will either or both of the freshmen play this fall? Redshirt rules allow true freshmen to play in up to four games and retain a season of eligibility. So, at the least, Miller and Bilodeau may get their feet wet in 2019.

“We push each other to be the best,” said Bilodeau. “It makes both of us better knowing we have good competition. The whole tight end group is really deep. I think we’re one of the best position groups out here, without a doubt.”

Miller says he has no rivalry with Bilodeau; rather, they make each other better. But one thing Miller has on Bilodeau—and all the tight ends, for that matter—is his long dirty blond hair, which extends beyond his broad shoulders.

“When did I last have it cut?” said Miller, repeating a question. “Probably a year-and-half ago. I’m not gonna cut it until my years are over here.”

It has earned him a nickname: Thor.



“I make jokes about him cutting his hair,” said Wallace. “He says he isn’t gonna do it. I kinda let him go. It’s funny … I have joked around about him cutting it, but I want him to be himself. If that’s you, that’s you. Don’t cut it just for the sake of the team. I was more worried about his tattoo. He got a whole sleeve tattoo. If you do that, you better be good. You can’t be bad at football and have a sleeve tattoo.”

