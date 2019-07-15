University Book Store Headlines: 7.15.19
Purdue Boilermakers Recruiting
Final thoughts from Peach Jam - GoldandBlack.com
Recruiting reset: The secondary - GoldandBlack.com
Dickinson to narrow list soon - GoldandBlack.com
Purdue keeping an eye on Ben Carlson - Indianapolis Star
Commit Kaltenberger focused on returning to WPIAL title game - Trib Live
Hawkeyes on list for Powell? - HawkCentral
Maliq Carr focused on staying at receiver - MLive
Ben Holt had an excellent season for Western Kentucky last year. pic.twitter.com/xZ3J1LJlKt— PFF College (@PFF_College) July 12, 2019
Purdue Boilermakers Football
Schedule ranking: No. 8 Vanderbilt - GoldandBlack.com
State of the program: Purdue - The Athletic
Purdue players lead Special Olympics flag football clinic - WLFI
Moore makes Sports Illustrated's top 10 - WDRB (Louisville)
Moore overhyped? - Yahoo Sports (Video)
Villieau was a legend after being a Boilermaker - NWITimes.com
He’s officially official 🖊— Boston Celtics (@celtics) July 14, 2019
Welcome to the team @cboogie_3 #FlywireTeamTransactions https://t.co/jztQjDdlLs
Purdue Boilermakers Basketball
Edwards showing big time NBA potential - Clutchpoints
Edwards signs deal with Celtics - Boston Herald
Newman gives back, claims male athlete of the year - NWItimes.com
Makolo named to U19 WBB team - Purduesports.com
Olympic Sports/Other
Golf recruit Hofman wins Lafayette city medal - Journal & Courier ($)
Purdue's first black cheerleader blazed a trail that still lacks color - IndyStar.com
Record 8 Boilermakers to compete at swimming World Championships - Purduesports.com
Purdue to feature panels on Apollo 11 this week - Purdue
Visited Dad in Muncie last night fresh after his fall, broken hip, & successful surgery. Relieved & pleased to see his smile & positive outlook. Dr. Don stays in hospital one more day than moves to Westminster for many weeks of rehab. So thankful for Kim & Steve’s continued help!— Dave Shondell (@DaveShondell) July 15, 2019
Purdue Boilermakers Born Today
Roy Hairston (1973) Forward, Men's Basketball
Anthony Gutwein (1976) Defensive Tackle, Football
Noble Jones (1977) Linebacker, Football
Matt Mitrione (1978) Defensive Tackle, Football
Tim Stratton (1979) Tight End, Football
Jeremy Coley (1983) Defensive End, Football
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2019. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.