University Book Store Headlines: 07.10.2019
#Celtics head coach Brad Stevens on Carsen Edwards:— Andrew Pogar (@AndrewPogar) July 10, 2019
"Everything he does on the court is violent...We're excited about him and his play and he's another guy who played for a great, great college program — great coach in Matt Painter."#Purdue pic.twitter.com/syozYXFAmn
Purdue Boilermakers Recruiting
July evaluation period primer - GoldandBlack.com
Top group for Purdue target Marcellus Moore is shrinking - Rivals.com
Purdue recruiting reset: The receivers - GoldandBlack.com
Big Ten football recruiting notebook - Rivals.com
Almost time to finish what’s on our plates with my brudda’s🤘🏽 pic.twitter.com/aIQQLtIulj— Nojel Eastern (@NEblessed_20) July 10, 2019
Purdue Boilermakers Football
A deep-dive look at how many miles Purdue will travel in 2019 - GoldandBlack.com
Schedule ranking countdown Game No. 11: Indiana - GoldandBlack.com
Coaches facing defining second seasons - CBSSports.com
Urban Meyer is now podcasting - CBSSports.com
Jumping into the Top 20 of @TheAndyKatz's Top 25 Players... 👀— NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) July 9, 2019
20. Xavier Tillman, @MSU_Basketball
19. Trevion Williams, @BoilerBall
18. Jalen Smith, @TerrapinHoops
17. Tristan Clark, @BaylorMBB
16. Sam Merrill, @USUBasketball pic.twitter.com/vIUDxJLIx4
Purdue Boilermakers Basketball
Programs with the most surprising offseasons - CBSSports.com
Bill to allow athletes to profit from name advances - ESPN.com
.@JeffBrohm with 🎾 🐏 @BillieJeanKing @espn @ESPYS pic.twitter.com/rmP8WFm6RC— Purdue Football (@BoilerFootball) July 10, 2019
Purdue Boilermakers Olympic Sports/Other
53 Boilermakers are tabbed B1G distinguished scholars - PurdueSports.com
Golf: Duo named WGCA All-American scholars - PurdueSports.com
"He's a human bucket" 🔥 pic.twitter.com/SQdblTd6ED— Boston Celtics (@celtics) July 10, 2019
Purdue Boilermakers Born Today
Jerry Shay (1944) Tackle, Football
Tom Munro (1960) Defensive Line, Football
Jim Bullock (1963) Guard/Forward, Men's Basketball
Chukie Nwokorie (1975) Defensive End, Football
Brian Hickman (1982) Cornerback, Football
Garret Miller (1986) Offensive Tackle, Football
Noah Ellison (1998) Wide Receiver, Football
