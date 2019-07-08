University Book Store Headlines: 07.09.2019
Honored to have @mb_boiler21, @moore_rondale and @loneal40 represent us at B1G Media Day on July 19. #BoilerUp #LetsPlayFootball pic.twitter.com/xMDYsYXvTJ— Purdue Football (@BoilerFootball) July 8, 2019
Purdue Boilermakers Recruiting
Spring/summer basketball recruiting hub - GoldandBlack.com
GoldandBlack.com radio podcast - GoldandBlack.com
Some thoughts on Ryan Brandt - Rivals.com
Work has started on the @theTylerTrent student gate at Ross-Ade! #BoilerUp #LetsPlayFootball #TylerStrong pic.twitter.com/HFB4ksXxk3— Purdue Football (@BoilerFootball) July 8, 2019
Purdue Boilermakers Football
Ranking the schedule: Game No. 12 - GoldandBlack.com
Fans may be able to legally bet on Purdue in Indiana by Sept. - GoldandBlack.com
Bailey, Moore and Neal to rep Purdue at Big Ten media days - PurdueSports.com
Final piece of the non-conference schedule.— Purdue Basketball (@BoilerBall) July 8, 2019
👉🏽: @EmeraldCClassic
🆚: VCU
📅: Friday, Nov. 29
⏰: 9:30 PM ET
📺: @CBSSportsNet
📍: Destin, Florida#Purdue / #BoilerUp 🚂 pic.twitter.com/ndJqoadXr4
Purdue Boilermakers Basketball
Weekly Word - GoldandBlack.com
Edwards' on-ball defense took team out of its offense ’all week’ in practice - MassLive.com
Purdue draws VCU in loaded Emerald Coast Classic - PurdueSports.com
2020 mock NBA draft - CBSSports.com
So proud of our Boilermakers! 👏 😊 RT @PurdueSports: 🇺🇸 It was a good weekend. 🔴⚪️🔵— Purdue University (@LifeAtPurdue) July 8, 2019
🏀 @twill___ 🥇 at U19 World Cup.
🏊🏼♀️ @kaerstenmtz 🥇 at WUG.
🏐 @annie_drews 🥇 at #VNL 🌎🏆.
All in a weekend’s work. #BoilerUp 🚂 pic.twitter.com/wmxjJhkaPp
Purdue Boilermakers Olympic Sports/Other
Track: Purdue cleans up at NACAC U23 Championships- PurdueSports.com
Volleyball: Drews guides USA to comeback thriller - PurdueSports.com
Purdue Boilermakers Born Today
Don Baldwin (1964) Defensive Tackle, Football
Drew Banks (1964) Defensive End, Football
Bryan Madden (1969) Defensive Tackle, Football
Cindy Lamping (1973) Guard, Women's Basketball
Brian Wang (1982) Offensive Tackle, Football
Hannah Anderson (1982) Forward, Women's Basketball
Ryan Bucher (1983) Linebacker, Football
Thomas Meadows (1994) Kicker, Football
Luke Staton (1999) Liinebacker, Football
Allen Daniels (1999) Defensive Tackle, Football
