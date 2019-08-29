News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-29 07:14:14 -0500') }} basketball Edit

University Book Store Headlines: 8.29.19

Alan Karpick • GoldandBlack
@AlanKarpick
Publisher
Karpick has been publisher of Gold and Black Illustrated/GoldandBlack.com since 1996 and has seen (not all in person) most every Boilermaker football and men's basketball game dating back to 1966.

Purdue  Football

Deep Dive: Nevada - GoldandBlack.com

Weekly Word: Scheduling, Red Flags and Isaiah Thompson - GoldandBlack.com

Reliving Rondale's run from every angle - Tom Campbell/Purduesports.com

Opponent view Nebraska - GoldandBlack.com

Chat Recap - GoldandBlack.com

Experienced Purdue defense seeking higher level of play - Journal & Courier

Hill copies everything Brees does - NBC Sports

Game previews: Nevada-Purdue - Nevada Appeal | Athlon

Purdue Recruiting

to come

Purdue Basketball

Wisconin-Green Bay opener moved to Nov. 6 - Purduesports.com

Olympic Sports/Other

Soccer takes Week 2 on the road - Purduesports.com

Baseball's fall scrimmages open to the public - Purduesports.com

Men's Golf trio make Big Ten list - Purduesports.com

Trio of women's golfers honored too - Purduesports.com

Purdue Boilermakers Born Today

Bill Smalley (1955) Guard, Men's Basketball

David Cavorsi (1971) Center, Football

Kelly Kitchel (1978) Offensive Guard, Football

Antwaun Rogers (1982) Cornerback, Football

Torri Williams( 1986) Strong Safety, Football

Brandon Roberts (1995) Cornerback, Football

