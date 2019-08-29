University Book Store Headlines: 8.29.19
Purdue Football
Deep Dive: Nevada - GoldandBlack.com
Weekly Word: Scheduling, Red Flags and Isaiah Thompson - GoldandBlack.com
Reliving Rondale's run from every angle - Tom Campbell/Purduesports.com
Opponent view Nebraska - GoldandBlack.com
Chat Recap - GoldandBlack.com
Experienced Purdue defense seeking higher level of play - Journal & Courier
Hill copies everything Brees does - NBC Sports
Game previews: Nevada-Purdue - Nevada Appeal | Athlon
Purdue Recruiting
Purdue Basketball
Wisconin-Green Bay opener moved to Nov. 6 - Purduesports.com
#MMToD South Elite 8:— NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) August 28, 2019
(1) - @DukeMBB
(7) - @BoilerBall
Select the top Team of the Decade all-star squad!
Olympic Sports/Other
Soccer takes Week 2 on the road - Purduesports.com
Baseball's fall scrimmages open to the public - Purduesports.com
Men's Golf trio make Big Ten list - Purduesports.com
Trio of women's golfers honored too - Purduesports.com
Purdue Boilermakers Born Today
Bill Smalley (1955) Guard, Men's Basketball
David Cavorsi (1971) Center, Football
Kelly Kitchel (1978) Offensive Guard, Football
Antwaun Rogers (1982) Cornerback, Football
Torri Williams( 1986) Strong Safety, Football
Brandon Roberts (1995) Cornerback, Football
