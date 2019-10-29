News More News
University Book Store Headlines: 10.29.2019

Purdue  Football

Plummer to remain starter - GoldandBlack.com | Journal & Courier

First Look: Nebraska - GoldandBlack.com

Video: Jeff Brohm - GoldandBlack.com

Gold and Black Radio: Illnois recap - GoldandBlack.comd

Seeking short, long term answers at quarterback - Journal & Courier

Three Nebrasaka quarterbacks 'nicked up' - Lincoln Journal Star | KMTV

Five things we learned about Big Ten football in Week 9 - Chicago Tribune

Moving the Chains: Week 9 vs. Nebraska - Purduesports.com

Brees comes founder, only member of NFL's 75K yardage club - NOLA.com

10 things we learned from Nebraska's press conference - Nebraska Rivals


Purdue Recruiting

Purdue on 2022 Forward's early radar - Rivals.com

Week 10 Purdue recruits results - GoldandBlack.com


Purdue Basketball

Takeaways: Purdue's Sunday scrimmage - GoldandBlack.com

Letter to me: Fatou Diagne - Purduesports.com

For college basketball, a season begins on the brink - Yahoosports.com

Olympic Sports/Other

VB's Cleveland claims weekly honor - Purduesports.com

Baseball schedule announced - Purduesports.com

Purdue Boilermakers Born Today

Mike Terrizzi (1953) Quarterback, Punter, Football

Mike Segard (1979) Quarterback, Football

Jason Leimberger (1982) Linebacker , Football

Mike Durrett (1984) Linebacker , Football

Collin Link (1991) Linebacker, Football

Karissa McLaughlin (1998) Guard, Women's Basketball

{{ article.author_name }}