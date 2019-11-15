News More News
basketball

University Book Store Headlines: 11.15.2019

Tom Dienhart
@TomDienhart1
GoldandBlack.com, Associate Editor

Purdue Boilermakers Born Today

November 15

Bill Lewis (1944) Defensive Tackle, Football

Otis Armstrong (1950) Running Back, Football

Dave Barrett (1968) Guard, Men's Basketball

Adam Wolf (1986) Free Safety, Football

Dominique McBryde (1996) Forward, Women's Basketball

November 16

Brian Dawson (1953) Center, Football

Stan Parker (1953) Defensive Tackle, Football

Mark Gorgal (1954) Middle Guard, Football

Jim Boshe (1960) Punter, Football

Vic Senk (1960) Defensive Line, Football

Zach Jones (1986) Offensive Tackle, Football

Monroe Brooks (1989) Defensive Tackle, Football

Max Charlot (1991) Safety, Football

November 17

Lou DeFilippo (1943) Offensive Guard, Football

Bob Hoidahl (1951) Center, Football

Brian Walker (1957) Guard, Men's Basketball

Eric Jordan (1961) Running Back, Football

James Medlock (1964) Fullback, Football

Bob Szafranski (1968) Center, Football

Todd Schoettelkotte (1970) Forward, Men's Basketball

Cullen Bryant (1977) Defensive End, Football

