.@RobbieHummel will be inducted into @PurdueSports' Hall of Fame in 2020.— Purdue On BTN (@PurdueOnBTN) November 15, 2019
Take a look back at his illustrious career with @BoilerBall. #TBT 🏀🚂 pic.twitter.com/rRp5SdRYXx
Purdue Football
Purdue announces details of new south end zone video board - GoldandBlack.com
Deep Dive - GoldandBlack.com
McCann mainstay of o-line - PurdueSports.com
Notre Dame sellout streak likely to end at 273 - ESPN.com
Military athletes can get waivers, turn pro - ESPN.com
Inside the world of college football headhunters - Chicago Tribune
😮 @BoilerFootball will be the first college football team to have an HDR Jumbotron in their stadium. pic.twitter.com/BaZQVz0naq— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 14, 2019
Excited to officially be a part of Boilermaker Nation! Thanks again to everyone throughout this process. Can’t wait to get to Mackey Arena and play in front of the best fans in the country! #BoilerUp 🚂 pic.twitter.com/6oWcaVO1sK— Ethan Morton (@EthanMorton_24) November 13, 2019
Purdue Basketball
Upon further review: Purdue's loss at Marquette - GoldandBlack.com
Final thoughts: Purdue-Marquette - GoldandBlack.com
Welcome to the Purdue family.— Purdue Basketball (@BoilerBall) November 13, 2019
✔️: @IveyJaden
📍: South Bend, Ind.
📏: 6-3 Combo Guard
📈: 25 PPG, 40% from 3 pic.twitter.com/F35s83GI8v
Gold and Black Report: Nov. 15
Olympic Sports/Other
Soccer: Roff welcomes eight signees - PurdueSports.com
Men's tennis: Bennett ranked No. 45 in nation - PurdueSports.com
Wrestling: No. 25 squad heads to North Dakota State - PurdueSports.com
Women's basketball: Quick start leads to 66-34 win at Chattanooga - PurdueSports.com
😳 @IveyJaden pic.twitter.com/XWMqSvqxHg— Purdue Basketball (@BoilerBall) November 14, 2019
Purdue Boilermakers Born Today
November 15
Bill Lewis (1944) Defensive Tackle, Football
Otis Armstrong (1950) Running Back, Football
Dave Barrett (1968) Guard, Men's Basketball
Adam Wolf (1986) Free Safety, Football
Dominique McBryde (1996) Forward, Women's Basketball
November 16
Brian Dawson (1953) Center, Football
Stan Parker (1953) Defensive Tackle, Football
Mark Gorgal (1954) Middle Guard, Football
Jim Boshe (1960) Punter, Football
Vic Senk (1960) Defensive Line, Football
Zach Jones (1986) Offensive Tackle, Football
Monroe Brooks (1989) Defensive Tackle, Football
Max Charlot (1991) Safety, Football
November 17
Lou DeFilippo (1943) Offensive Guard, Football
Bob Hoidahl (1951) Center, Football
Brian Walker (1957) Guard, Men's Basketball
Eric Jordan (1961) Running Back, Football
James Medlock (1964) Fullback, Football
Bob Szafranski (1968) Center, Football
Todd Schoettelkotte (1970) Forward, Men's Basketball
Cullen Bryant (1977) Defensive End, Football
