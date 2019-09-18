News More News
}
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-18 07:06:33 -0500') }} basketball Edit

University Book Store Headlines: 9.18.19

Alan Karpick • GoldandBlack
@AlanKarpick
Publisher
Karpick has been publisher of Gold and Black Illustrated/GoldandBlack.com since 1996 and has seen (not all in person) most every Boilermaker football and men's basketball game dating back to 1966.

Purdue  Football

Roundtable: Bye Week - GoldandBlack.com

Minnesota busy self scouting during bye week - Minneapolis Star-Tribune

Plummer, Hermanns video - GoldandBlack.com

Freshmen making a big impact - GoldandBlack.com

Tuesday practice update: Injuries and more - GoldandBlack.com | Journal & Courier

Number Crunching: Week 3 - GoldandBlack.com

Anthrop to split time in Brohm's offense - Journal & Courier

Brees headed back to LA for hand surgery - NFL.com

KK Short out this week? - CBS

Purdue Recruiting

Chat session, today at 1 - GoldandBlack.com

Purdue Basketball

Haarms, Williams may be Purdue's foundation in 2019-20 - GoldandBlack.com

Versyp welcomes Guyton back to Purdue - Purduesports.com

Bavis made best out of life - Ft. Wayne News Sentinel

Garrett mourns loss of Bavis - Garrett Railroader

Olympic Sports/Other

VB set for rematch against Kentucky - Journal & Courier

WL Mayor puts blame on Hub after shooting - Journal & Courier

Purdue Boilermakers Born Today

Doug Holcomb (1944) Quarterback, Football

Darryl Stingley (dec. 2007) (1951) Running Back, Football

David Mitchell (1951) Assistant Coach, Football

Tom Mihal (1957) Wide Receiver, Football

Jarrett Scales (dec. 9/12/18) (1969) Cornerback, Football

Armstead Williams (1992) Linebacker, Football

Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?

Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook

More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast

Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2019. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}