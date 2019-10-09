News More News
University Book Store Headlines 10.9.2019

Purdue  Football

Plummer and O'Connell taking snaps at No. 1 - GoldandBlack.com

Video: Shephard talks wideouts - GoldandBlack.com

Data Driven: Maryland - GoldandBlack.com

Number Crunching: Week 7 - GoldandBlack.com

Roundtable: Now What? GoldandBlack.com

Video: Plummer, Anthrop, McCann - GoldandBlack.com

Maryland practice clips, notes from Oct. 8 - Maryland Rivals

Pigrome will start against Purdue - Maryland Rivals

Locksley weekly press conference - Maryland Rivals

UCF fans take issue with Purdue's moon helmet - Journal & Courier

Purdue receiver depth depleted by injuries - Journal & Courier

Purdue still wrestling with staff betting on Boilers - Journal & Courier

Purdue needs production from tight ends - Journal & Courier

Gophers prepping for wintery weather this weekend - Pioneer Press

Purdue Recruiting

Purdue offers big man Zach Edey - GoldandBlack.com

Week 7 recruits weekend results - GoldandBlack.com

Olympic Sports/Other

Purdue grand finale for 150th celebration - Purdue

VB commit Ali Hornung hopes to lead team to state title - Courier-Journal

Men's Golf wins title at Erin Hills - Purduesports.com

Women's golf finishes 11 at Illini Invitational - Purduesports.com

Men's X-Country ranked 11th in nation - Purduesports.com

Men's Tennis: Madarasz climbs in world rankings - Purduesports.com

Women's Tennis: Boilers play three at ITA All-Americas - Purduesports.com

Purdue Boilermakers Born Today

William Franklin (1949) Center/Forward, Men's Basketball

Ty Perry (1954) Defensive Tackle, Football

Dick Albaugh (1956) Defensive Back, Football

Andy Kissner (1966) Offensive Tackle, Football

Bruce Brineman (1966) Offensive Tackle, Football

Jimmy Ladd (1985) Linebacker , Football

Rickie Woltman (2000) Forward, Women's Basketball

