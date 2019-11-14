We agree, @RobbieHummel. 😂



Congrats on your election to the @PurdueAthletics Hall of Fame! pic.twitter.com/uiAC7ViyBi — Purdue On BTN (@PurdueOnBTN) November 13, 2019

Purdue Football

Intense Holts have enjoyed being reunited on the field - GoldandBlack.com

Twin City Superstore Video: DC Nick Holt - GoldandBlack.com

Purdue in the pros - GoldandBlack.com Stuart Schweigert says Charles Rogers’ death ‘scares the heck out of me’ - MLive.com Highlands High School football great Chuck Kyle chosen for Purdue Athletics Hall of Fame - Cincinnati.com

Purdue Recruiting

Breakdown: Purdue's 2020 recruiting class - GoldandBlack.com



Purdue Basketball

Breakdown: Purdue's loss at Marquette - GoldandBlack.com GoldandBlack.com analysis: Purdue-Marquette - GoldandBlack.com Twin City Superstore Video: Matt Painter on Marquette - GoldandBlack.com Stat Blast: Purdue-Marquette - GoldandBlack.com Golden Eagles storm back in second half - Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Marquette storms back from 18-point deficit to beat Purdue - JCOnline.com Sluggish second halves derail Purdue - JCOnline.com Five facts on Tommy Luce - JCOnline.com Three are signed - PurdueSports.com

Olympic Sports/Other

Soccer: National signing day - PurdueSports.com Women's basketball: Versyp signs top pair from Indiana - PurdueSports.com Women's basketball: Team heads to Chattanooga for Thursday tilt - PurdueSports.com Wrestling: Always Aggressive Podcast, Episode 6 - PurdueSports.com Cross Country: Returns to Madison - PurdueSports.com Wrestling: Two signed in Class of 2020 - PurdueSports.com Volleyball: Shondell inks pair of middle blockers - PurdueSports.com

Purdue Boilermakers Born Today