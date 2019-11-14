University Book Store Headlines: 11.14.2019
Purdue Football
Intense Holts have enjoyed being reunited on the field - GoldandBlack.com
Twin City Superstore Video: DC Nick Holt - GoldandBlack.com
Purdue in the pros - GoldandBlack.com
Stuart Schweigert says Charles Rogers’ death ‘scares the heck out of me’ - MLive.com
Highlands High School football great Chuck Kyle chosen for Purdue Athletics Hall of Fame - Cincinnati.com
Purdue Recruiting
Breakdown: Purdue's 2020 recruiting class - GoldandBlack.com
Purdue Basketball
Breakdown: Purdue's loss at Marquette - GoldandBlack.com
GoldandBlack.com analysis: Purdue-Marquette - GoldandBlack.com
Twin City Superstore Video: Matt Painter on Marquette - GoldandBlack.com
Stat Blast: Purdue-Marquette - GoldandBlack.com
Golden Eagles storm back in second half - Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Marquette storms back from 18-point deficit to beat Purdue - JCOnline.com
Sluggish second halves derail Purdue - JCOnline.com
Five facts on Tommy Luce - JCOnline.com
Three are signed - PurdueSports.com
Olympic Sports/Other
Soccer: National signing day - PurdueSports.com
Women's basketball: Versyp signs top pair from Indiana - PurdueSports.com
Women's basketball: Team heads to Chattanooga for Thursday tilt - PurdueSports.com
Wrestling: Always Aggressive Podcast, Episode 6 - PurdueSports.com
Cross Country: Returns to Madison - PurdueSports.com
Wrestling: Two signed in Class of 2020 - PurdueSports.com
Volleyball: Shondell inks pair of middle blockers - PurdueSports.com
Purdue Boilermakers Born Today
Fred Cooper (1951) Defensive Back, Football
Tony Samuel (1955) Assistant Coach, Football
Todd Tieman (1966) Linebacker, Football
Paul Lusk (1971) Assistant Coach, Men's Basketball
Josh Kirkpatrick (1978) Offensive Tackle, Football
Kyle Orton (1982) Quarterback, Football
Alvin Blackmon (1989) Wide Receiver, Football
Camille Redmon (1992) Forward/Center, Women's Basketball
