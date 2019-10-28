University Book Store Headlines: 10.28.2019
Purdue Football
Upon Further Review: Illinois - GoldandBlack.com
Data Driven: Illinois - GoldandBlack.com
Grading the Boilermakers: Illinois - GoldandBlack.com | Journal & Courier
Ten things you need to know about Purdue-Illinois - GoldandBlack.com
Brohm on QBs, 'it's and open competition' - GoldandBlack.com | Journal & Courier
Gallery: Purdue-Illinois - GoldandBlack.com
Final thoughts: Purdue-Illinois - GoldandBlack.com
Blog: Misery rains down on Purdue - GoldandBlack.com
A look back: Rain games in Ross-Ade - GoldandBlack.com
3-2-1 of Purdue's loss to Illinois - GoldandBlack.com
How can Purdue become bowl eligible - Exponent
Plummer best option at QB, but Purdue must handle adversity - Journal & Courier
Big Ten power rankings - Journal & Courier
Purdue Recruiting
Recruiting roundup: Football visitors and more - GoldandBlack.com
YouTube chat session - GoldandBlack.com
Purdue Basketball
Intel: Purdue's private scrimmage versus Providence - GoldandBlack.com
Women defeat ND in closed scrimmage - Journal & Courier
Olympic Sports/Other
Volleyball wins 5-set thriller over Nebraska - Journal & Courier | Purduesports.com
Soccer rallies for victory at IU - Purduesports.com
Baseball to host Halloween bash tomorrow - Purduesports.com
Lindblom helps Doosan win Korean - Purduesports.com
Bennett run ends at ITA Regionals - Purduesports.com
Women's golf finishes fall slate at Landfall Tradition - Purduesports.com
Purdue Boilermakers Born Today
Mike Bobinski (1957) Athletic Director
Alfie Hill (1971) Offensive Tackle, Football
Tony Levine (1972) Assistant Coach, Football
Greg Stevenart (1982) Running Back, Football
Dwight Mclean (1988) Safety, Football
Jordan Woods (1993) Wide Receiver, Football
