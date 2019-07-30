University Book Store Headlines: 07.31.2019
Seriously... is there anything Drew can’t do?#ProBoilers 🚂 pic.twitter.com/LVtb7XMWit— Purdue Athletics (@PurdueSports) July 30, 2019
Purdue Recruiting
Likely Purdue target Camden Heide has connections to campus - GoldandBlack.com
Purdue's 2021 recruiting priorities - GoldandBlack.com
Yanni Karlaftis attended Michigan BBQ - WolverineWire.com
Ivey transferring to La Lumiere - South Bend Tribune
We found the hottest wings in town and @Yst_Awatts gave them a try.— Purdue Football (@BoilerFootball) July 29, 2019
He’s got this. He’s from Texas. 😭#NationalChickenWingDay#BoilerUp 🚂 pic.twitter.com/d6saNsXHp4
Purdue Football
Purdue hopes new videoboard will kick off Ross-Ade renovation - GoldandBlack.com
How good are the 12 QBs Purdue will face in 2019? - GoldandBlack.com
Fall camp schedule announced - GoldandBlack.com
NFL draft prospect preview: Brycen Hopkins - Pro Football Network
Nevada opponent preview: Purdue - Nevada Sports Net
🖊 Family above all. - @ebuckets2_ #Purdue / #BoilerUp 🚂 pic.twitter.com/yXEGBy5umA— Purdue Basketball (@BoilerBall) July 30, 2019
Purdue Basketball
The story behind Eric Hunter's ink - PurdueSports.com
Swanigan earns his degree from Purdue - Wlfi.com
Olympic Sports/Other
Women's basketball: Foreign tour is set - PurdueSports.com
New restaurant coming to downtown Lafayette - Wlfi.com
Purdue Boilermakers Born Today
Earl Brown (1942) Center/Forward, Men's Basketball
Ben McCall (1959) Running Back, Football
Darren Myles (1966) Running Back, Football
Johnny Thompson (1994) Linebacker, Football
David Blough (1995) Quarterback, Football
Rob Simmons (1995) Defensive end, Football
Michael Mendez (1997) Offensive Line, Football
