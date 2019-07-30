News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-30 23:02:17 -0500') }} basketball Edit

University Book Store Headlines: 07.31.2019

Dsvfgcdmgemdmfirynmx
Tom Dienhart • GoldandBlack
@TomDienhart1
GoldandBlack.com, Associate Editor

Purdue  Recruiting

Likely Purdue target Camden Heide has connections to campus - GoldandBlack.com

Purdue's 2021 recruiting priorities - GoldandBlack.com

Yanni Karlaftis attended Michigan BBQ - WolverineWire.com

Ivey transferring to La Lumiere - South Bend Tribune

Purdue Football

Purdue hopes new videoboard will kick off Ross-Ade renovation - GoldandBlack.com

How good are the 12 QBs Purdue will face in 2019? - GoldandBlack.com

Fall camp schedule announced - GoldandBlack.com

NFL draft prospect preview: Brycen Hopkins - Pro Football Network

Nevada opponent preview: Purdue - Nevada Sports Net

Purdue Basketball

The story behind Eric Hunter's ink - PurdueSports.com

Swanigan earns his degree from Purdue - Wlfi.com

Olympic Sports/Other

Women's basketball: Foreign tour is set - PurdueSports.com

New restaurant coming to downtown Lafayette - Wlfi.com

Purdue Boilermakers Born Today

Earl Brown (1942) Center/Forward, Men's Basketball

Ben McCall (1959) Running Back, Football

Darren Myles (1966) Running Back, Football

Johnny Thompson (1994) Linebacker, Football

David Blough (1995) Quarterback, Football

Rob Simmons (1995) Defensive end, Football

Michael Mendez (1997) Offensive Line, Football

Nq151qfey5qhvuhhyu34

Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?

Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook

More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast

Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2019. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}