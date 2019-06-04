University Book Store Headlines: 6.4.19
More on Minnesota Vikings chief operating officer Kevin Warren being introduced Tuesday as the next commissioner of the Big Ten Conference:https://t.co/GIRTYfGIqN— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 4, 2019
.@Rivals three-star linebacker Jayland Parker breaks down his official visit to #Purdue ($) https://t.co/zBSvKpE2CP pic.twitter.com/Q0HNxmaOGh— GoldandBlack.com (@GoldandBlackcom) June 3, 2019
Recruiting
Juniors avenge Sunday's loss - GoldandBlack.com
Monday notebook: Purdue football recruiting - GoldandBlack.com
Gold and Black Radio at 10 a.m.: A big month for Purdue football: https://t.co/xxpil7owte— GoldandBlack.com (@GoldandBlackcom) June 3, 2019
Football
Play or redshirt: Forecasting the freshman in the backfield - GoldandBlack.com
Breaking down Purdue football - Athlon
Basketball
Weekly Word: Big Ten, Purdue football and more - GoldandBlack.com ($)
Olympic/Other
Big Ten expected to reveal new commissioner today - Chicago Tribune
Purdue gets more Armstrong memorabilia - Journal & Courier
Volleyball season tickets now on sale - Purduesports.com
Track: Eight qualifiers ready for nationals - Purduesports.com
Breaking: Jim Schaus stepping down as the Ohio AD to become the new commissioner of the Southern Conference. https://t.co/jlyaMRXVDk pic.twitter.com/W8RVXhRlqG— Jason Arkley (@JasonAmessenger) June 3, 2019
Boilermakers born June 4
Brandon Hance (1982) Quarterback, Football
David Teague (1983) Guard, Men's Basketball
Austin Appleby (1993) Quarterback, Football
