Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store

More on Minnesota Vikings chief operating officer Kevin Warren being introduced Tuesday as the next commissioner of the Big Ten Conference: https://t.co/GIRTYfGIqN

. @Rivals three-star linebacker Jayland Parker breaks down his official visit to #Purdue ($) https://t.co/zBSvKpE2CP pic.twitter.com/Q0HNxmaOGh

Gold and Black Radio at 10 a.m.: A big month for Purdue football: https://t.co/xxpil7owte

Play or redshirt: Forecasting the freshman in the backfield - GoldandBlack.com

Breaking: Jim Schaus stepping down as the Ohio AD to become the new commissioner of the Southern Conference. https://t.co/jlyaMRXVDk pic.twitter.com/W8RVXhRlqG

Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?

Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook

More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast

Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2019. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.