{{ timeAgo('2019-06-04 07:18:26 -0500') }} football Edit

University Book Store Headlines: 6.4.19

Alan Karpick • GoldandBlack
@AlanKarpick
Publisher
Karpick has been publisher of Gold and Black Illustrated/GoldandBlack.com since 1996 and has seen (not all in person) most every Boilermaker football and men's basketball game dating back to 1966.

Recruiting 

Juniors avenge Sunday's loss - GoldandBlack.com

Monday notebook: Purdue football recruiting - GoldandBlack.com

Football

Play or redshirt: Forecasting the freshman in the backfield - GoldandBlack.com

Breaking down Purdue football - Athlon

Basketball

Weekly Word: Big Ten, Purdue football and more - GoldandBlack.com ($)

Olympic/Other

Big Ten expected to reveal new commissioner today - Chicago Tribune

Purdue gets more Armstrong memorabilia - Journal & Courier

Volleyball season tickets now on sale - Purduesports.com

Track: Eight qualifiers ready for nationals - Purduesports.com

Boilermakers born June  4

Brandon Hance (1982) Quarterback, Football

David Teague (1983) Guard, Men's Basketball

Austin Appleby (1993) Quarterback, Football

