It didn’t take defensive end George Karlaftis long to make an impact, as he sacked Brandon Peters in the first quarter. It was Karlaftis’ sixth sack on the season, which is most among freshmen in the nation. He finished with six tackles and two TFLs to go with this sack.



Illinois got its ground game going early with this 44-yard jaunt by Dre Brown. A big key to the run was the down-field block by an Illini wideout on Boilermaker corner Kenneth Major. Purdue’s secondary had issues getting off blocks much of the day, as the Illini ran for 242 yards. Brown ran 18 times for 131 yards (7.3 ypc).



Purdue trailed, 3-0, and had the ball on its own 13-yard line on second down with just over 10 minutes to go in the second quarter. That’s when Purdue signal-caller Jack Plummer made a poor read and decision to throw to Jackson Anthrop. Illini corner Tony Adams jumped the route and ran to pay dirt to give Illinois a 10-0 lead. It was a huge momentum changer. Plummer was subsequently pulled and Aidan O’Connell was inserted. The walk-on threw passes on all three of his first three plays, hitting one, as the Boilermakers went three-and-out. O'Connell played the next series (also a three-and-out) and then gave way to Plummer, who finished the first half.

On Illinois’ last drive of the first half, it marched to door step of the goal line on a two-yard run by Dre Brown, who fumbled. But officials ruled Brown was down before the ball came out. Replays showed it was the correct call. Illinois subsequently scored on a one-yard plunge by Brandon Peters to take a 17-0 lead at halftime.



This double-reverse screen to Jackson Anthrop--good for 15 yards midway through the third quarter--may have been Purdue’s best play of the game. Anthrop came in motion and took a hand-off from Jack Plummer. Anthrop handed the ball to wideout Amad Anderson, who pitched it back to Plummer. The Boilermaker quarterback then tossed a pass to Anthrop who was set up behind a wall of blockers.

In the third quarter, Purdue pooch punter Danny Corollo almost whiffed on an attempt. He didn't appear to have a poor drop, but he still barely grazed the ball with his right foot, resulting in a punt that dribbled 15 yards.



Purdue was having drainage issues on its sideline, as the rain was unrelenting for all four quarters. It was a surreal sight.



Any faint hope for a Purdue comeback was squashed when Reggie Brown raced 20 yards untouched for a touchdown to give Illinois a 24-0 lead with 3:36 to go in the third quarter. This came after the Fighting Illini had forced a fumble by Jack Plummer, as Illini defensive back Nate Hobbs appeared to hit the ball with his helmet to knock it loose. Plummer was replaced on the next Purdue possession, as Aidan O’Connell took over for a second time on the day and played the rest of the game.