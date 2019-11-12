Robbie Hummel played a big role in helping jump-start the basketball program when he arrived in West Lafayette in 2007. Four seasons later when he left, the Boilermakers were a Big Ten power. Now, Hummel headlines a group of seven former athletes in the 2020 class of the Purdue Intercollegiate Athletics Hall of Fame. "Growing up, you always have goals," said Hummel. "I guess as I kid, they seem silly. But I always thought I wanted to make the Indiana All-Star team, I always really wanted to play in the NCAA Tournament and I always thought being in my high school or whatever college I played at Hall of Fame would be incredibly cool. I don’t think I ever believed it would happen." But, it has for Hummel, a rising star in the broadcasting industry.

"I have so much respect for Purdue University and Purdue Athletics," said Hummel. "I was fortunate to have incredible coaches, incredible teammates that I still talk to and stay in touch with.

"I have to thank my parents because they were the ones driving me all over the state of Indiana and flying with me all over in AAU tournaments. They never batted an eye at that. They did it in a heartbeat. Definitely a total team effort. It’s humbling, I’m incredibly honored. I am kind of speechless, I guess. Joining Hummel in Purdue's 2020 Class are: • Ariel (Turner) Gebhardt: volleybal (2009-12) • Shaun Guice: track & field (2000-04) • Chuck Kyle: football (1966-68) • Casey Matthews: diving (2009-14) • Bruce Parkinson: basketball (1973-77) • Shereka Wright: basketball (2001-04) Purdue began its Hall of Fame in 1994. This most recent class—the 20th to be inducted—will bring the number of student-athletes enshrined to 167. Here is a look at each Hall of Fame enshrinee from the Class of 2020.

Ariel (Turner) Gebhardt

She ranks second in school history with 1,906 career kills and is one of only seven Boilermakers with 1,000 kills and 1,000 digs (1,030). As a senior, Gebhardt was named the Academic All-American of the Year for volleyball, the first Purdue student-athlete so honored since Drew Brees in 2000. Gebhardt also received the Big Ten Medal of Honor for demonstrating great proficiency in scholarship and athletics and the Varsity Walk Award for bringing national attention to Purdue and was a Senior Class Award finalist. She was a two-time All-American (first-team in 2011 and second-team in 2012) and a two-time Academic All-American. Gebhardt was the Big Ten Player of the Year as a junior after ranking third nationally with 5.46 points per set and sixth with 4.84 kills per set.

Shaun Guice

He was a seven-time high jump All-American (four indoor and three outdoor), the most of any men’s track & field athlete in Purdue history and second to Corissa Yasen (12) among all Boilermaker track & field athletes. Guice finished second at the 2001 and 2003 NCAA Indoor Championships, third in 2002 and ninth in 2000. At the NCAA Outdoor Championships, he was fifth in 2000, 2001 and 2004. Guice was a four-time Big Ten Conference champion (2000, 2001 and 2003 outdoor and 2000 indoor), while finishing in the top three at all four conference outdoor championships.

Robbie Hummel

He left his mark on Purdue by being the only player in school history with 1,500 career points, 800 rebounds and 250 assists. He was the Senior Class Award winner in 2012 as the outstanding men’s basketball senior student-athlete and a second-team All-American in 2010. Hummel earned first-team All-Big Ten honors in 2008, 2010 and 2012 – the first three-time Purdue honoree since Rick Mount from 1968 to 1970. The Boilermakers advanced to the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 in 2009 and 2010, although Hummel missed the last eight games of 2010 with a torn anterior cruciate ligament. He sat out the 2010-11 season after tearing his ACL again.

Chuck Kyle

As a senior, he earned consensus first-team All-America honors as a defensive middle guard and earned the Big Ten Medal of Honor for demonstrating great proficiency in scholarship and athletics. Kyle is one of just four Boilermakers to be selected first-team All-Big Ten on three occasions. He was named to the “Sports Illustrated” All-Bowl team after Purdue defeated USC 14-13 in the 1967 Rose Bowl. On Oct. 28, 1968, Kyle tied the school record with three interceptions against Iowa (since broken), and he set a standard that still stands with 27 tackles (14 solo and 13 assists) in his final game Nov. 23, 1968, in the Old Oaken Bucket game against Indiana.

Casey Matthews

She became the first Purdue female athlete to win an NCAA individual championship when she claimed the 3-meter title in 2013. Matthews is the lone Purdue female diver to be a four-time NCAA Championships qualifier, and she was a two-time All-American (3-meter in 2010 and 2013) and three-time honorable mention All-American (1-meter in 2009, 2010 and 2013). She was the 2014 Big Ten champion on 1-meter and was named Diver of the Championships. Matthews still holds school records on 1-meter (351.25) and 3-meter (388.50) and ranks fifth on platform (339.40). After missing the 2011 season due to injury and exercising an Olympic practice waiver in 2012, Matthews was named Purdue Female Athlete of the Year as a junior. She earned the Big Ten Medal of Honor for demonstrating great proficiency in scholarship and athletics her senior year.

Bruce Parkinson

A four-year starter at point guard, he served as team captain of the 1974-75 and 1976-77 squads. Parkinson still holds school records for assists in a game (18 vs. Minnesota on March 8, 1975 – the second-most in Big Ten history), season (207 in 1974-75) and career (690). His career total ranks eighth in Big Ten annals. Parkinson also owns the fifth-highest season assist total by a Boilermaker with 183 in 1973-74 and shares the sixth-highest season steal total with 65 in 1976-77. He scored 1,224 points to rank 34th in school annals and recorded 14 double-doubles. Parkinson earned second-team All-Big Ten honors as a sophomore and was a first-team pick as a junior after averaging 12.9 points, 4.7 rebounds and 7.4 assists per game. As a senior, Parkinson earned the Big Ten Medal of Honor for demonstrating great proficiency in scholarship and athletics.

Shereka Wright

She is the only three-time All-American in program history and one of only three 2,000-point scorers and three-time first-team All-Big Ten players. Wright amassed 2,251 points (second in Purdue history) and 793 rebounds (seventh) over the course of her career, to go with 177 blocked shots (10th), 291 assists (17th) and 129 steals. Her 350 offensive rebounds are the most in school annals. Wright made and attempted more free throws than any player in Big Ten history, going 776 for 1,071 from the line. Wright was named to the 2001 Women’s Final Four All-Tournament team as Purdue finished as the national runner-up. She was a finalist for national player of the year honors as a junior and a senior. The Boilermakers were Big Ten regular-season champions in 2001 and 2002 and tournament winners in 2003 and 2004, with Wright being selected the tournament most outstanding player on both occasions. Purdue advanced to the NCAA Elite Eight and Sweet 16 during Wright’s junior and senior years.