Brohm Monday presser: Iowa talk and a Rondale Moore update

Tom Dienhart • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com, Associate Editor

Jeff Brohm addressed a number of topics at his Monday press conference. Brohm on ...

• Rondale Moore: Too early to tell if he'll practice this week.

• Lorenzo Neal: He won't play Saturday. Won't rule him out for season yet.

• Viktor Beach: Out Saturday.

• Jared Sparks: Hopeful for Saturday.

• King Doerue: He goes very hard. Is measurably the player who goes hardest in practice.

• Jalen Graham: More suited for nickel position. Still spinning a little. A lot on his plate.

• Linebackers: We have some concerns. Worked Derrick Barnes in back end but kept him at E after Branson Deen got hurt.

• Offensive line: Grant Hermanns had his best game. Garvin did a good job. Need more out of him.

• Being 2-0 vs. Iowa: Pressed us first year and hit some big plays. Got a lead last year. That was key.


MORE TO COME ...

