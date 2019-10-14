Brohm Monday presser: Iowa talk and a Rondale Moore update
Jeff Brohm addressed a number of topics at his Monday press conference. Brohm on ...
• Rondale Moore: Too early to tell if he'll practice this week.
• Lorenzo Neal: He won't play Saturday. Won't rule him out for season yet.
• Viktor Beach: Out Saturday.
• Jared Sparks: Hopeful for Saturday.
• King Doerue: He goes very hard. Is measurably the player who goes hardest in practice.
• Jalen Graham: More suited for nickel position. Still spinning a little. A lot on his plate.
• Linebackers: We have some concerns. Worked Derrick Barnes in back end but kept him at E after Branson Deen got hurt.
• Offensive line: Grant Hermanns had his best game. Garvin did a good job. Need more out of him.
• Being 2-0 vs. Iowa: Pressed us first year and hit some big plays. Got a lead last year. That was key.
MORE TO COME ...
