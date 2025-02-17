Purdue bracketology watch: The ones that got away

Yep. That was a bad week for Purdue. (Photo by Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

I wrote last week that upcoming games against Michigan and Wisconsin would have large implications on Purdue's NCAA Tournament seeding prospects, one way or another.



Suffice to say, "another" was the direction those games pushed Purdue's stock. The Boilermakers lost both, including an exceedingly rare double-digit loss at home to the team newly crowned as the best in the Big Ten, Wisconsin.

Opinions were shifted almost as soon as the first official indicator of Purdue's prospects was revealed: The Boilers were given the third No. 2 seed by the selection committee in its first in-season reveal of the top 16 seeds roughly half an hour before they tipped off against the Badgers.



But they're far from done moving, even in the very near term. The good/bad news is that Purdue has another opportunity/difficult hurdle in front of it when it visits Michigan State Tuesday night. Assembly Hall awaits next.

Every Monday through the rest of the season, I will share the opinions of the people and algorithms that try to predict what the committee will decide next month when it draws up the tournament field.

This week, Purdue slipped, in some places more than others.



Bracketologist opinions: 2-3 seed



Purdue's average seed across bracketmatrix.com's near-90 tracked bracketologists is still in the Top-2 neighborhood, at 2.2. But there's a rub.

Among brackets projected on Sunday or later, with the Boilers' loss to Wisconsin thoroughly factored in, Purdue's average drops to 2.6.

Region projections, which commonly placed Purdue in the Midwest with an Indianapolis regional round when it was an assumed No. 2 seed, went in every direction. The Boilers are being placed in nearly every region not named the West. On sites where they're a 3-seed, the South (Atlanta) and East (Newark) are common.





By the numbers: 3 seed



For the first time in February, the algorithms are cooler on Purdue's resume than the experts. Last week, you could have held the math up to argue for the Boilermakers as a No. 1 seed. No longer.

Purdue slipped to 11th in Barttorvik's Wins Above Bubble stat and 12th in EvanMiya's Resume Quality. Divide four, and the Boilers aren't even in the two-seed conversation as stands. They still carry impressive wins, but two home losses and a 7-5 record away from Mackey Arena have given Purdue only the 25th most forgivable set of losses this season, per EvanMiya. For more information on those statistics, see the section below.

Quadrant movement was not at all kind to Purdue this week. Penn State moved down in the NET rankings, moving Purdue's early season away loss to the Nittany Lions into the second quadrant, the Boilermakers' only such loss this year. They also lost Rutgers as a Quad 1 win as the Scarlett Knights slipped in the NET. And, of course, Purdue picked up two Quad 1 losses to Michigan and Wisconsin.

It all adds up to give the Boilermakers an unremarkable 6-6 record in Quad 1, though 8-1 in Quad 2 does some measure of damage control.





What are the different tournament resume metrics?