A complete makeover to the Purdue defense is coming, with Kane and Walters entering the fold heading into next season. The pair of new Purdue coaches have inherited a defense that was middle of the pack last season. Led by Mark Hagen and Ron English, the Boilermakers were 74th in scoring defense and 53rd in total defense in 2022.

It has been nearly 20 years since Purdue has had an elite defense in West Lafayette. The program has not had a top-12 scoring defense in the country since the 2004-2005 season when Brock Spack was the defensive coordinator under Joe Tiller. Historically, the Boilermakers have not been known for their stellar defense, but the two defensive specialists are looking to change that.

"I think there's a preconceived notion of what Purdue has been here, and now the atmosphere, the culture, everything has changed," Kane said.

Kane and Walters bring an impressive track record with them to Purdue, which could be a sign that the same success is coming to West Lafayette. Last season, their Illinois defense was first in points allowed, third in total defense, and first in turnovers forced with 32. The Illini were also in the top ten of red zone defense in the country.

Ryan Walters knew he would need to bring some of his staff with Illinois with him to Purdue to help establish his defense, and he did so by hiring Kevin Kane as his defensive coordinator. The Boilermakers also hired Joe Dineen as the outside linebackers coach and Grant O'Brien as the safeties coach. Kane believes the new defensive staff will bring success to that side of the ball.

"With the staff that we've assembled on the defense side of the ball, we have a lot of bright minds. You have experience and youth at the same time, with great ideas. We're going to continue to add to this thing and just continue to develop it to be the best that there is," Kane said.