Kirk Barron could point to a feeling he had after Tuesday's practice that proved to him the coaching staff was serious about eliminating Purdue's mental errors and costly penalties.
He was tired.
"Yeah, we just ran (after this practice) because somebody throws the ball after a touchdown and we had a fight," Barron said. "We ran for both of those things, so we all know we need to play smarter and cut out turnovers. It's not a surprise why we're 0-2."
As elementary as mandatory running after practice can sound at the Power Five level three weeks into a season, these are the actions of a Purdue coaching staff pushing discipline as non-negotiable.
Personal fouls have hounded Purdue in losses to Northwestern and Eastern Michigan and Barron, a team co-captain, said he wished he could go back and possibly correct bad habits during summer player-only workouts.
"That's on us as captains, offensive and defensive," Barron said. "Turnovers are on the captains. That's on us. That's on us for not cutting that out in summer workouts. That's how I think about it. That's on me as a leader of this group to make sure we play smart."
Purdue's 0-2 start to this season might be summed up by the performance of Cornel Jones last weekend. The sophomore linebacker had a team-high in tackles (nine), tackles for loss (three-and-a-half) and sacks (two-and-a-half) and according to Pro Football Focus, he was the most efficient defensive player in a Purdue uniform. However, a personal foul penalty following a sack of Eastern Michigan's Tyler Wiegers on third down immediately gave the Eagles a free set of downs 15 yards further up the field, killing Purdue's defensive momentum and initiating Eastern's game-winning drive. Coach Jeff Brohm was mad. Defensive coordinator Nick Holt was mad. Jones was admittedly confused.
"At the time I didn't know what I did wrong and I didn't know what I'd been flagged for," Jones said. "After watching the film, I realize that I used excessive force. When the coach tells you that you did something wrong, you just have to take it. It was a teachable moment."
And, oh, did Holt let his middle linebacker know.
"Obviously my thoughts at the time were not really good," Holt said with a smile. "I wanted to, well, I wasn't real happy with Cornel as you can imagine. He's got to learn to mature and not have that stupid penalty at the end of the game. And he knows that."
Jones said he hasn't paid much attention to social media this week as he fears fans might have used the platforms to voice their displeasure at him, as teammate Lorenzo Neal warned him they would, he said. Neal's personal foul vs. Northwestern denied Purdue a chance for a final possession to win the game. Neal apologized to the team during a meeting in the days that followed.
"I wanted to let the guys know I wasn't going to put us in a situation like that again," Neal said. "I don't think they really (needed) me to apologize and the general perception was, 'We know you have our back,' and I really appreciated that. But I stood up and said, 'Hey, that's my fault. It's on me."
Jones, too, expressed remorse about the Eastern Michigan penalty.
While he's steered clear of social media, friends, he said, have come at him with the question of, "What were you thinking?"
"I just told them honestly that I made a mistake and it'll never happen again," Jones said.
Brohm has said playing time will start to be dictated by players' actions and conduct in practice. Brohm took immediate responsibility Monday for Purdue (0-2) being the near the bottom of the 130 Football Bowl Subdivision teams in penalty yards after two weeks of play.
"If guys are getting 15-yard penalties, they're out of the game," Brohm said. "If we see something close to that, that's not a penalty they're coming out of the game. We have to do it in practice, address it in practice and make sure that they're training themselves every day to understand you can't be silly — I guess (that's) a nice way of putting it — and do things that cost your team when it has nothing beneficial for anybody."
While there is little doubt they can appreciate his accountability in the moment, Brohm and his coaching staff don't agree with Barron that the leadership has to come from the eight captains and a roster of followers behind them. Purdue's coaches were understood in the message this week in practice this losing streak will continue if every individual player and coach isn't making it painfully apparent in practice these types of behaviors aren't acceptable.
"Coach Brohm always talks about how not one person in this organization is more important than another person in this organization," wide receivers coach JaMarcus Shephard said. "It doesn't matter whether it's coming from me, your other teammates or whoever because people expect you to go out and honor the game of football. Yeah, the players have to do that to a certain extent but believe me, we as coaches need to do our part too."
