Kirk Barron could point to a feeling he had after Tuesday's practice that proved to him the coaching staff was serious about eliminating Purdue's mental errors and costly penalties.

He was tired.

"Yeah, we just ran (after this practice) because somebody throws the ball after a touchdown and we had a fight," Barron said. "We ran for both of those things, so we all know we need to play smarter and cut out turnovers. It's not a surprise why we're 0-2."

As elementary as mandatory running after practice can sound at the Power Five level three weeks into a season, these are the actions of a Purdue coaching staff pushing discipline as non-negotiable.

Personal fouls have hounded Purdue in losses to Northwestern and Eastern Michigan and Barron, a team co-captain, said he wished he could go back and possibly correct bad habits during summer player-only workouts.



"That's on us as captains, offensive and defensive," Barron said. "Turnovers are on the captains. That's on us. That's on us for not cutting that out in summer workouts. That's how I think about it. That's on me as a leader of this group to make sure we play smart."

Purdue's 0-2 start to this season might be summed up by the performance of Cornel Jones last weekend. The sophomore linebacker had a team-high in tackles (nine), tackles for loss (three-and-a-half) and sacks (two-and-a-half) and according to Pro Football Focus, he was the most efficient defensive player in a Purdue uniform. However, a personal foul penalty following a sack of Eastern Michigan's Tyler Wiegers on third down immediately gave the Eagles a free set of downs 15 yards further up the field, killing Purdue's defensive momentum and initiating Eastern's game-winning drive. Coach Jeff Brohm was mad. Defensive coordinator Nick Holt was mad. Jones was admittedly confused.

"At the time I didn't know what I did wrong and I didn't know what I'd been flagged for," Jones said. "After watching the film, I realize that I used excessive force. When the coach tells you that you did something wrong, you just have to take it. It was a teachable moment."

And, oh, did Holt let his middle linebacker know.

"Obviously my thoughts at the time were not really good," Holt said with a smile. "I wanted to, well, I wasn't real happy with Cornel as you can imagine. He's got to learn to mature and not have that stupid penalty at the end of the game. And he knows that."