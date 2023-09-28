Purdue's highest rated recruit in the class of 2024's senior season nearly ended just as it got started. On the first play of La Salle's season, Koy Beasley returned a kick 27 yards, but his shoulder felt off.

The four-star prospect shook it off and went back into the game a few plays later. Beasley then slipped past his defender on a go route but the typically sure handed receiver dropped a wide open deep ball that would have been a walk in touchdown. He then clutched his shoulder while exiting the field.

"That's when I felt like something wasn't right," Beasley told Boiler Upload.

The diagnosis put Beasley's senior campaign on hold. A broken collarbone. The Cincinnati native had a hard time wrapping his mind around the injury, which he was initially told would take around six weeks to heal. That recovery process would be accelerated, however.

Beasley had surgery the Tuesday following his injury and did not have to do much rehab for the broken collarbone. La Salle's star player rested and did some therapy before receiving the green light just three weeks after his injury.

"I was surprised when the doctor said do I want to play this week, like the week I came back. I was like, 'Yeah, I want to play.' So it was great I didn't miss too much time," Beasley said.

The injury nixed the plans Beasley had for his senior season, which included goals of being the Greater Catholic League Player of the Year and a chance at the Mr. Football award in Ohio. Beasley has shifted his goals following the setback, looking to help La Salle in any way possible.

"Now I'm really just trying to win and impact the game as much as I can. I mean, if I do get some awards, that's just a plus," Beasley said.

Beasley returned to the field last week, but was put on a snap count as he worked back to game shape and is starting to get his legs back under him at the end of September. In the following game, Beasley got his biggest workload of the year. The two-way star had four carries for 23 yards and three catches for 49 yards while playing every snap on offense.

It's not the usual workload that Beasley sees on a weekly basis. The four-star Purdue commit has grown accustomed to being on the field at all times, whether that's at wide receiver, defensive back or returning kicks and punts. All of those snaps haven't taken a toll on Beasley, however, despite the injury.

"I feel like I prepare enough during the week, hydrate and other stuff like that. I don't feel like I get burnt out. I just don't like coming out the game. So I'd rather stay in the game all the time, than come out," Beasley said.