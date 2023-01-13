Fast forward to 17 games into the season and Purdue's worn the #1 tag for four weeks, they've won 16 of their 17 games, have more quad 1 wins than any team in the country, and KenPom has them as the #1 efficient team in the country again.



The story keeps getting better, but also, more believable. A hot trip to Portland can happen to anyone, but this is Big Ten basketball now. This team isn't just defining their ceiling, but pushing up against it, threatening to raise it even higher.



Metaphors like this work when one of the tallest players in the country is leading the team. They stop being just metaphors when that player is the best player in the country.



"We're the #1 efficient offense in the country right now but I think we can still grow. I think we have more weapons than just Zach. The one thing about Zach that makes it so unique - you have a decision to make about what you're going to do. And it's a big decision," Matt Painter is saying after the game in front of the media.



Before this, he was asked about this win and what it meant to him. It should mean something to him. Matt Painter, former Boilermaker guard, just won his 400th game at Purdue. That's a lot of wins, in fact, it's so many there is only four other coaches that have won 400 games at a Big Ten school. It is not a list to be taken lightly.



Bob Knight, Tom Izzo, Gene Keady, and Lou Henson.



But Matt Painter wasn't thinking about that. He only knew about 400 wins because someone was writing a story on it.



I'm beginning to think much like the way we take Zach Edey's dominance for granted, what Matt Painter has done at Purdue has been tragically overlooked. But that's a story for another day.