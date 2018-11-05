When Eric Hunter plays alongside Nojel Eastern, he's generally Purdue's 2-guard.

When he plays alongside Carsen Edwards, he's normally its point guard.

Such is the weight of the role the freshman will be needed to play right away for the Boilermakers, not only needed to provide quality minutes, but to do so in a variety of roles for a coach who holds his ball-handlers and decision-makers in the backcourt to a pretty high standard.

"You can't really complain about having a lot of stuff on your plate when you want to play," Hunter said. "The more stuff I can do, the more I'll play, I think."

With only Edwards and Eastern as Purdue's primary ball-handlers aside from Hunter, the Boilermakers' depth is such that need alone dictates a considerable role for the freshman immediately.

Hunter admitted to some nerves on Monday, but said they're not uncommon for him throughout his basketball career.

"I wanted to go somewhere I'd play (early)," Hunter said. "Obviously, as you can see, I'm playing. I just have to keep up what I'm doing."

There have been challenges.

Purdue's been in an enviable position the past few years in which it's had the luxury to bring in young players behind outstanding older ones, whether it was Isaac Haas behind A.J. Hammons, Dakota Mathias behind Rapheal Davis, Matt Haarms behind Caleb Swanigan, Aaron Wheeler behind Vincent Edwards, or whoever, helping along their development.

The downside of that, at least in the moment, is that the young players will struggle.

Sometimes, that's the best thing for them, though.

"That's part of your success, how you handle your failure," Coach Matt Painter said. "And also understanding that it's not OK that you're failing but it is normal. You have to learn from your failure and keep plugging away, and understand why."

In Hunter's case, it's this: When he's not playing alongside Edwards, he's guarding him.

Edwards is an All-American, one of college basketball's most feared scorers, and stronger, faster and quicker than most guards anywhere, let alone on the Purdue practice floor.

And when it's not Edwards Hunter's matching up with, it's Eastern.

Hunter carries only about 170 pounds over his 6-foot-3 frame, and that's actually way up from what he played at as a senior in high school.

Eastern is 6-6, 220.

It's not been easy.

"You've got, arguably, one of the best guards in the country and then one of the biggest guards in the country," Hunter said. "... It can't do anything but help me, I don't think."

There have been frustrating moments, but something that's long defined Hunter is his temperament, one that's suiting him well right now.

"I've never really seen him get rattled," Edwards said. "At the same time, he hasn't played (a game). But I don't expect that to happen to him."

The sample size leading into 24th-ranked Purdue's 2018-19 opener Tuesday night vs. Fairfield is a small one, but so far, so good.

In Purdue's closed scrimmage against West Virginia earlier this preseason, it turned the ball over more than two-dozen times. Hunter accounted for none of them in 25 minutes of playing time.

In Purdue's other exhibition, against Marian, he recorded five assists with no turnovers.

During the recruiting process, which spanned for years in Purdue's case, Hunter seemed to strike up a particularly strong relationship with Painter, so he knew what he was getting into long before he got to Purdue, exposed to his coach's mandate of, "Make your threes and don't give the other team the ball."

"If I want to play for that guy," Hunter said, "I've got to take care of the ball."