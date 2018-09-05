GoldandBlack.com

More: Jeff Brohm pleased with WR play in opening week

Purdue to play both quarterbacks, Smiley's injury and defensive notes

Major concerns with Boilers D-line still exist after opener

Purdue OL taking some responsibility for Sindelar's INTs

Weekly Word: A can't-miss, starpower and more

Updates from Jeff Brohm's radio show

Number Crunching: 2018 Week 1

In the midst of Wednesday's practice, Kai Higgins said he'd seen enough and loudly called out a younger player for not knowing his assignment. The message was clear.

"We all need to hold each other accountable because I don't want to get embarrassed like that again," Higgins said Wednesday. "I just want everybody (on this team) to understand that it's going to keep happening on Saturdays if we keep going through the motions."

Higgins, part of a defensive line unit that has had its effort level and execution questioned by its head coach this week, said last week's loss to Northwestern was a "gut check" moment for a defense that surrendered 31 first-half points and generated no sacks.

It is still preferred by Purdue coaches not to have to blitz linebackers in order to affect the quarterback but the Boilermakers will need to start seeing a drastic turnaround in the play of the front four before exotic blitzes and man-to-man coverage comes off the table of ideas.

"I'd give it a 'D' because we really didn't affect the quarterback and he had a lot of time to do what he wanted," Higgins said when asked to grade the pass rush on Thursday night. "At first we didn't know what to expect and thought it would be like practice."

Higgins was among several Purdue defensive players on Thursday night who were either making their first start of seeing their first collegiate game action. However, inexperience can't be an excuse for a defensive line unit that has the reality of 11 more regular season games that will certainly need better starts than the first 30 minutes of the 2018 season.

"Some good things in the first half but too many missed tackles, playing a little cautious and not letting loose and just playing," defensive coordinator Nick Holt said Wednesday. "Everything is correctable and we corrected most of it in the second half. Unfortunately we gave them too much cushion in the first half."

Purdue was the only Big Ten team without a sack in its season-opening game last weekend and Jeff Brohm was blunt in his weekly media conference in his assessment of the defensive line position.

"We have to get the front seven to play a whole lot better and to play a whole lot harder, to be much more effective and disruptive, play with tremendous energy and toughness," Brohm said. "That has to happen. We've got to be able to do things on defense, know guys are going to go hard, be able to come off the ball and figure out a way to create penetration."