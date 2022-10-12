News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-10-12 09:00:53 -0500') }} football Edit

Purdue DB Chris Jefferson expected to be out this week for Nebraska game

Tom Dienhart • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com, Associate Editor
@TomDienhart1
Chris Jefferson started the first five games of 2022 as a key member of the secondary.
Chris Jefferson started the first five games of 2022 as a key member of the secondary. (Krockover Photography)

Purdue defensive back Chris Jefferson is expected to miss this week's game vs. Nebraska.

Jefferson started the first five games of 2022 as a key member of the secondary. But he didn't start last week at Maryland played only 10 snaps last Saturday. Jefferson plays a variety of roles, lining up at safety, nickelback and star (safety/linebacker).

The fifth-year senior is fourth on the team in tackles with 17. He leads the Boilermakers with five PBUs and has two interceptions, running one back 72 yards for a TD vs. Penn State in the opener.

With Jefferson out, Purdue figures to turn to junior Sanoussi Kane to fill the void at safety alongside Cam Allen.

The 5-11, 190-pound Jefferson transferred to Purdue prior to the 2021 season from Division II Findlay University in Ohio, where he was an All-American. In his Boilermaker debut, Jefferson played in 12 games, making 47 tackles with an interception and four PBUs.

Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?

Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast

Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2022. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}