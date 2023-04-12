The first ten practices are in the books for Purdue football this spring, and defensive coordinator Kevin Kane believes the Boilermakers are finding their identity on the defensive side of the ball.

"I think we're kind of figuring out who we are as we've kind of gone through the first ten practices here, and now we're just working on the actual fundamental part of things," Kane said.

The process of installing the new-look defense that took the Big Ten by storm with Illinois has been a steady one. Several Boilermaker defenders have raved about the simplicity of the system and how easy the transition has been.

According to Kane, Purdue has the basics down and is now focusing on implementing their knowledge on the practice field as spring football winds down.

"Guys know what to do scheme-wise, and now it's working on little techniques," Kane said. "The football IQ thing, what's the certain alignment mean for this and that and understanding what's coming out of that. Then we're not just reacting, we're anticipating. I think the more we become comfortable with that, the more steps we're going to gain as a defense."

As the Boilermakers usher in a new era of Purdue football, they will be undergoing yet another change on the defensive side of the ball. Something the seniors have become accustomed to during their time in West Lafayette. When the season opener rolls around in September, it will mark the fourth different defensive play caller in as many seasons. It has yet to be confirmed who will call the defense in 2023, but signs are pointing toward head coach Ryan Walters as opposed to defensive coordinator Kevin Kane.

Regardless of who becomes the defensive play caller, the revolving door will continue at the position in West Lafayette.

Former head coach Jeff Brohm employed three different play-callers since 2020, starting with Anthony Poindexter, followed by Brad Lambert in 2021 and Ron English in 2022. While yet another change is underway, Kane and the defensive coaching staff are looking to build trust with their players.

"Every day we're building or losing trust with these guys, and we've got to continue to build every day because they've got a lot of systems and a lot of techniques in their minds," Kane said. "This is how we want to do it here and now, so we're always building that, and it's going to be an ongoing process until game day."

That process has been a success thus far, as several Boilermakers have already voiced their satisfaction with how the new staff has entrusted them, namely sophomore outside linebacker Nic Caraway.

"I feel like the coaches are starting to build trust in me because I've been doing pretty well in the spring," Caraway said during the second week of practice.