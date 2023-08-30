Purdue's new Air Strike defense was the focus of many of the headlines in West Lafayette this off-season following its recent success in the Big Ten West. After bringing the defense from Illinois to Purdue, alongside head coach Ryan Walters, defensive coordinator Kevin Kane is ready to unleash his group on opposing offenses this fall.

The Boilermakers have adopted the unique system that was one of the top defenses in the country last season and put their own spin on it with a new cast of players and Kane now running the show.

Kane has seen the unit round into form over the last several months and anticipates that they will be in top form on Saturday afternoon against Fresno State.

"We're tired of seeing each other, I know that. So, it'll be fun to get out there and play a good opponent," Kane said. "It's fun to see this team kind of come together and create their own identity throughout the summer, especially the summer and fall camp. I think they're ready. They're excited, obviously. You know, I think they're gonna have a certain confidence about them---I think the guys are playing at a high level right now."

One of the calling cards of the system is the simplicity for players, who have more freedom to make plays as opposed to overthinking and being hesitant. That factor has made for an easy transition according to Kane.

"The new system we have here, it allows them to play with fundamentals rather than think about what they're doing. And because of that, they can play faster that way," Kane said.

Senior safety and team captain Sanoussi Kane has earned praise from his defensive coordinator since day one and will finally have the opportunity to show off his improved game this fall.

Past experience and the new free flowing system gives Kane the potential to build off of his stellar 2022 campaign, when he led the Boilermakers in tackles.

"The game has slowed down, like I understand the game. It's not me worried about my responsibility. Now I'm just reading the offense. I'm out there having fun, making plays on the ball," the senior safety said.

While the defense itself gives players an advantage, the transition has also been a success as a result of the group coming together and having superb leadership, with Kane, Cam Allen, Nic Scourton, Kydran Jenkins and others leading the charge.

The leadership that quartet exudes has trickled down throughout the defensive side of the ball, which lets the coaching staff focus on the game itself.

"When the guys are pushing each other, it makes our jobs easier as coaches. We can worry about the X's and O's rather than being the cheerleader and 'rah rah' all the time," Kane said. "We're going to do all that stuff along the way, but when you got good leadership you've got a chance."