Kevin Kane's defense has come out of the gates stumbling through four games this season as a whole, ranking last in points allowed per game and second-to-last in total defense in the Big Ten.

The main issue that has plagued the Boilermakers' in recent contests is struggling to get going from the opening kickoff, which has lead to back-to-back defeats at the hands of Syracuse and Wisconsin.

In the Big Ten opener last Friday, Purdue quickly found itself in a 21-3 hole after the Badgers imposed its will offensively behind Braelon Allen and Tanner Mordecai in the run game. Wisconsin also began the game going 8-8 on third downs, which has been a reoccurring theme for Kevin Kane's unit in the first four games of the year.

Despite a rough first half, Kane's unit came out looking sharp in the third quarter of Friday's loss, helping gain momentum in what turned out to be an unsuccessful comeback attempt against the Badgers.

Wisconsin was able to move the ball down the field, but the Boilermakers were stout with its backs against the wall, allowing just a pair of field goals in the quarter. That success largely translated to the fourth quarter as well. While the Badgers scored 11 points in the final frame, its scoring drives were just 16 yards (resulting in a 48 yard field goal) and 26 yards following the Hudson Card/Devin Mockobee fumble fiasco deep in their own side of the field.

Starting fast to eliminate the holes Purdue has found itself in of late has been one of the focuses for the defense during this week of preparation, according to defensive lineman Isaiah Nichols, who shared that his unit needs to come out with a different mentality moving forward.

"Our focus for this week has been starting fast. So come out in the first quarter how you're going to play for the whole game. Don't wait for the for the other team to show you how good or bad they are to determine how we're going to go play," Nichols said.

Kevin Kane has seen what his defense is capable of in spurts, such as the third quarter last Friday and the second half showing in the Virginia Tech win. The Boilermakers' defensive coordinator says it's up to the staff to build some confidence and get the group to play consistently for all four quarters.

"We got to instill that confidence in them from an early standpoint. From the first snap to the last snap, we are going to play with that same swagger they had starting in the third quarter," Kane said.

Kane also gave credit to his group on Wednesday, sharing that the players are working hard, but there are still many areas of improvement needed to get the Air Strike defense where it wants to be as Big Ten play picks up.

"Our guys, to their credit, we got a great group of kids that are gonna play hard. It's our job as coaches just to clean up the little details along the way. And I think once they got the feel of themselves, they started feeling like this is just football and we can just go out there and play it. Don't worry about what the logo says on the other side, or whatever it is, don't let the stage get too big for us," Kane said.

The Arkansas transfer Nichols recognizes the struggles of the group early in the year and believes the Purdue defense needs to dig deep to find motivation and get things turned around on the field.

"Find an identity. What are you playing for? Why are you out here? What do you want to win for? Who do you want to win for? So, I think a lot of guys have to think about that and we have to find what motivates us to play this sport," Nichols said.

That motivation may not be hard to find heading into rivalry week against Illinois.