Purdue's new-look defense is rounding into form as spring practice draws to a close. The Boilermakers wrapped up their second spring scrimmage on Saturday afternoon, and head coach Ryan Walters was pleased with how the Purdue defense performed.

"Good work, some good back and forth. Felt like we took a step forward defensively for sure. Not a whole lot of missed tackles out there. The guys [are] making competitive plays, not a lot of missed assignments, so it was good," Walters said.

The Purdue defense had possibly its most successful day a nearly month into the spring slate, shutting down the high-powered Air Raid offense led by quarterback Hudson Card. Before watching the film, Walters liked the improvement his defense showed.

"I mean, you always gotta check the tape, but other than like the last two series, I feel like defensively played a lot better than they have of here late," Walters said.

After a more calculated approach to the last scrimmage this spring, Saturday was more simplified as Walters said the Boilermakers "just played football."

During the Boilermakers' last scrimmage, the Boilermakers worked on specific down and distances and had a more controlled plan for the scrimmage. On Saturday, Walters shared that they started drives in the red area, the 25-yard line, and the opposite 40-yard line but just played football from that point forward.

Despite having a more challenging day at the office than he had previously experienced in West Lafayette, Hudson Card came up big at the end of the practice session. The Texas transfer provided a spark for the Boilermakers' offense, according to Walters.

"I mean Hudson Card, I keep talking about him, you know. He made a couple good throws there at the end to sort of give the offense some momentum," Walters said.

Card has been better than advertised since making the move from Austin to West Lafayette, and that trend continued Saturday afternoon. Walters, offensive coordinator Graham Harrell, and defensive coordinator Kevin Kane have sung Card's praises throughout the spring as he takes over the starting quarterback role with the Boilermakers.

The new signal caller was one of the standouts identified by his head coach from the scrimmage. Walters also named Deion Burks, Nic Caraway, and Yanni Karlaftis as Boilermakers that stepped up during the intra-squad battle, although the list could go on and on.

"I mean, I could rattle off a bunch of guys," Walters said.